Insecurity: FG To Partner With Traditional Rulers – Tinubu

The Federal Government has unfolded its plans to partner with traditional rulers in the six geo-political zones of the country to stem the spate of insecurity in the country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who disclosed this during the 70th birthday celebration of Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo expressed support for constitutional roles for traditional rulers and said the National Assembly was in the best position to work on it.

President Tinubu promised to support traditional rulers in their respective domains to ensure peace and security.

Speaking at the Diocese of Ondo (Anglican Communion) Cathedral Church of St. Stephen in Ondo city, the president, who was represented by Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the last 17 years reign of Oba Koladejo, has been very peaceful.

President Tinubu commended the Ondo Monarch for the giant strides recorded in terms of infrastructural and human capital development.

Tinubu urged everyone to keep supporting the traditional ruler in ensuring that there was peace and security while the kingdom continued to develop.

He said the Federal Government noted the support Oba Kiladejo lent to agencies, institutions, and government officials in the monarch’s community over the years.

The president appreciated the commitment to extending the frontiers of development engagements which were coordinated in the traditional ruler’s domain, and his subjects both at home and abroad in the past years.

Tinubu recalled almost two decades ago when the monarch pulled out of his very successful private medical practice in Lagos to join the ranks of traditional rulers in the country.

His words “You pulled out to mount the throne of your forefathers, as the Osemawe and Paramount Ruler of the Ondo Kingdom.

“It is evident that 17 years on, your imperial majesty has filled that expansive office admirable, thus proving that the kingmaker of Ondo, obviously operating under divine inspiration, did not make a mistake in their unanimous choice of you as the next Osemawe in 2006.

“Today, no one needs to go too far to encounter the evidence of your impactful reign over the Ondo Ekimogun people. They are visible all over the community and touch practically all aspects of human endeavour.

“On a personal note, let me, once again, express my appreciation to you for the two letters of congratulations you so graciously sent to me upon my victory at the February polls, and later, my subsequent inauguration as President.

“I pray that the years ahead turn out to be much more remarkable, for you, your immediate family, and the good people of Ondo Kingdom, whom you have led so admirably these past 17 years. May your reign continue to be fruitful and prosperous,” he said.

“All I can wish is that this should continue and probably get better under the leadership of Kabiyesi as he continues to lead us in the right direction,” he said.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in his congratulatory message, said the Ondo monarch’s counsel to his administration has been found invaluable and development-focused.

“It is our earnest prayer that Your Majesty will continue to enjoy good health and divine wisdom in providing the much-needed leadership for Ondo Kingdom and Ondo State in general.

“It is my great pleasure to join other numerous Nigerians in wishing Your Majesty many more years of fruitful service to mankind,” he said.

Oba Kiladejo, who appreciated Tinubu for the honour of attending his 70th birthday and 17th anniversary on the throne, commended the president for appointing Tunji-Ojo as one of his ministers, who he described as an outstanding performer.

He disclosed that he didn’t want to celebrate the birthday and the anniversary in a flamboyant manner, but his people insisted that they wanted to celebrate him.

Going down memory lane, the monarch described himself as a child of destiny.

He said he enjoyed uncommon love and support from his siblings when he was nominated to be the Osemawe of the Ondo Kingdom.

According to him, unlike what usually obtains in some ruling houses in African kingdoms where siblings killed one another to ascend the throne, his siblings rallied around him and chose him to be the king.

He said: “I am a child of destiny. My siblings all agreed that I should be the king when it was our turn. I would rather say that the style of upbringing given to us by our father was responsible for the great love among us his children.

“When we were growing up, we all came from the same bowl and the soup was put on the same plate. Our father said he wanted all of us to be swallowing one another’s saliva.

“That’s his style of raising his children and this paid off.”

The Paramount Ruler of Ondo Kingdom also appreciated all his counterparts from different kingdoms, particularly in the Yoruba Kingdom, including Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, and several monarchs present.

He commended Senator Olorunimbe Mamora and many other dignitaries present for honouring him with their presence at the celebration.