Insecurity: FG To Implement LG Proof Of Address

…urges MDAs to adopt initiative as requirement for official address

In a bid to boost national security, economic planning and strengthen national identity, the Federal Government has concluded arrangements for the implementation of the Local Government Proof of Address System (POA) across the 774 Local Government Areas.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, made the disclosure at the Stakeholder’s Meeting for the Activation and Implementation of the Local Government Proof of Address System, which had in attendance some key stakeholders from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Association of Local Governments of Nigeria ALGON) and a representative from the German Embassy in Abuja.

According to a statement by Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, the SGF, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri said that the POA would provide Nigerians with a verifiable and secure address, which would form an integral part of all administrative processes in both the public and private sectors.

According to Akume, when the initiative was fully implemented across the country, law enforcement agencies would have a robust database of verifiable addresses of Nigerians to enable them to track and mitigate criminal activities and social vices.

He added that it would also bring development to the LGAs in allocating resources and implementing policies, as well as reduce risk in lending, delivery services, and commerce.

