Insecurity: FG To Explore Tourism As Panacea

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to harness tourism as a strategic tool to combat insecurity, foster economic growth, and promote national unity.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, disclosed this during the 68th Meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Africa (CAF), held in Abuja.

Musawa emphasized that tourism, when fully developed, can serve as a powerful catalyst for job creation, community empowerment, and national cohesion—thereby addressing the root causes of insecurity.

She stated that developing tourist destinations and promoting domestic tourism can provide employment opportunities in local communities, which in turn fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility among the people.

“A lot of us are grappling with the issue of insecurity. But one of the key ways to tackle it is by pushing tourism.

“When you develop a tourist destination and grow domestic tourism, you employ people within those communities. This gives them a sense of ownership—and when people feel ownership, they are more inclined to protect it.”

The minister acknowledged the challenge African nations face in justifying significant budgetary allocations for tourism but argued that the long-term benefits far outweigh the costs. She urged African governments to recognize tourism’s vast potential in economic, social, and cultural terms.

Musawa also challenged participants at the conference to go beyond rhetoric and adopt actionable strategies to position tourism as a tool for cultural exchange, technological advancement, and social transformation. She encouraged the use of innovation and artificial intelligence to promote African cultures, admitting lightheartedly that AI still intimidates her due to its portrayal in films, but expressed hope that experts would guide its responsible use.

She also called for a renewed focus on ecotourism, especially as the global climate crisis deepens. While Africa contributes the least to climate change, she noted, the continent suffers the most from its effects. She stressed the importance of environmentally conscious infrastructure as tourism development continues.

“As stewards of this sector, our job is not just to attract more travelers, but to shape the kind of tourism the world truly needs. I’m glad we are discussing access and inclusion,” she added.

Musawa concluded by urging investment in machine intelligence, innovative ideas, and the enduring strength of human creativity to reshape Africa’s global tourism narrative.

In a goodwill message, UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili expressed admiration for Nigeria’s culture and pledged support for the country’s creative and tourism sectors, particularly the film industry, Nollywood. He described Nigeria as a country rich in cultural diversity, with over 230 languages, and identified that diversity as a sign of immense talent.

“My heart and mind will always be in Africa,” he said. “Africa is misunderstood by many. That’s why we are here—to promote tourism for security, peace, and culture.”

He emphasized the need for investment in the tourism industry, calling on governments across the continent to provide adequate budgetary support. Pololikashvili also highlighted the importance of improving connectivity and easing visa access to facilitate travel within Africa.

He also commended the Tinubu administration for its commitment to transforming the sector and identified Africa as the next frontier in global tourism, with the potential to lead the world in creativity and cultural experiences.

