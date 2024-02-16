Insecurity: FG, states consider establishment of state police, forest rangers

Worried by worsening security challenges in the country, the Federal Government and state governors are tinkering with the idea of creating state police and forest rangers. This was part of the resolutions reached at the closed door meeting the President had with the 36 state governors at the Presidential Villa before his departure to Ethiopia to attend the 37th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa yesterday. Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the Minister of Information and Nation Orientation, Mohammed Idris, told newsmen that the President ordered a security clampdown on hoarders of food and commodities in the country.

According to him, the President equally urged the governors to invest more into agriculture in order to increase food production and create jobs for the teeming jobless youth population across the nation. He equally disclosed that the meeting ruled out the possibility of food importation insisting that the country could feed itself. The minister said the President and the governors agreed that there have been significant improvements in the nation’s security situation with farmers now having access to land where hitherto they dared not tread for farming, especially in Borno and Plateau states. While acknowledging that the security situation has yet to be completely addressed, the meeting commended the security agencies for doing their best to the extent of paying the supreme price in defending the country.

On steps to effectively address insecurity, Idris said: “Mr. President and the state governors have also discussed the possibility of improving the numerical strength of forest rangers to train them so that they can keep our forests and our borders very safe.⁣ “Now, there is also a discussion around the issue of state police. The Federal Government and the state governments are mulling the possibility of setting up state police. “Of course, this is still going to be further discussed. A lot of work has to be done in that direction. Both the Federal Government and the state governments agree to the necessity of having state police. Now this is a significant shift. But like I said, more work needs to be done in that direction.”⁣

Speaking on addressing hoarders of food and commodities, the Minister said: “First, the National Security Adviser, the Director General of the state services, and the Inspector General of Police have been directed to coordinate with the state governors to look at the issue of those hoarding commodities.” ⁣ On tackling food insecurity, the minister said: “A decision has also been taken that is in the interest of our country; there will be no need for food importation at this point. Nigeria has the potential to feed itself and even be a net exporter of food items to other countries. And we do not also want to reverse some of the progress we have seen in terms of food production in this country. “What we’re seeing now is just a temporary difficulty that will soon go away.

Therefore, the solution to it is by continuous investment in agriculture so that food can be made available to all Nigerians. “Of course, you know that Mr. President has declared an emergency in agriculture many months ago. Therefore, part of the measures that he has taken is to ensure that investments, more investments are made in this sector for the benefit of our people.” ⁣⁣ On job creation, he said: “Mr. President has also called on the state governors to join hands with the federal gov- ernment to provide more for people, especially the teeming youth population.

There is going to be a joint programme between the state governments and the Federal Gov- ernment to ensure that our teeming youth population is gainfully employed. So that we will reduce to the barest minimum the issue of unemployment in the country. “At the end of it all the 36 state governors and Mr. President are all on one page irrespective of political differences to ensure that Nigeria remains peaceful. Nigeria remains united. Nigeria remains prosperous, going forward. And this kind of conversation, like I said, will continue to be deepened. Engagements between the Federal Government and the state governors will continue.”