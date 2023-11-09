Insecurity: FG Seeks Deployment Of UN Humanitarian Agencies, Others To End Benue Killings

…Says situation pathetic, unacceptable

The Federal Government on Thursday drew the attention of the United Nations (UN), other International Partners and donor agencies to the growing humanitarian challenge that has firmly gripped the people of Benue State resulting in the killing and displacement of thousands of inhabitants from their homes.

Minister of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, made the call while addressing over 14,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of suspected militia herdsmen attacks at the Ichwa IDP camp in the North Bank area of Makurdi, the state capital.

Those displaced included women and children mostly of school age and were seen staying in shanties.

Dr. Edu said the challenge has posed a serious threat to the nation’s ‘Food Basket’ state and beyond the capacity of the state government, stressing that only the intervention from foreign partners like the UN and similar others could help mollify the ugly scenario which he described as pathetic and unacceptable.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria requires as a matter of emergency from all international partners, donor agencies, the UN agencies and every stakeholder in the humanitarian space to deploy to the state.

“The humanitarian situation in the state is unacceptable. Benue people must be resettled properly in their ancestral homes. The government cannot do this alone no matter how endowed it is.

“Rather than play around and waste resources meant for Nigeria, this is where it can be put into appropriate use that we will see the results.

“We are requesting as a Federal Government that every development partner including the UN agencies in the humanitarian space be immediately deployed to Benue State.

“In this (Achwa IDP) spot where I stand alone, we have over 14,000 IDPs including women and children with their families and households living under these little shanties everywhere here. They need immediate intervention.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria working with state governments, will intervene but we need all Development Partners to put their feet on ground”.

The Minister who acknowledged the presence of cases of Gender Based Violence (GBVs) among other cases of violence in the camp, stressed the need for the government to provide what she called Transitional Learning Centers (TLC) for children in the camp, adding that the resettlement homes being built for IDPs would also accommodate such facilities for the children.

“We cannot afford to have this number of children unschooled, it is only sitting on the keg of gunpowder. The Governor of Benue State is doing a lot but this weight cannot be left to the state alone.

“They (the IDPs) deserve better, they are Nigerians and we must be able to join hands with the government of Benue State to take care of them.

A lot is going on here but we cannot leave this weight on the government, we want to assure the people of Benue that they are in the heart of the President and he will do all in his powers to resettle them so that they can contribute immensely to his food security agenda and lift them out of poverty.

Dr Edu urged parents to encourage their children to go to school as education, she said, is key to the growth and development of society.