Insecurity: FG Postpones 2025 National Festival

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy has announced the postponement of the 2025 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), which was earlier scheduled to commence on Saturday, 21st November 2025, in Enugu State.

This decision follows a careful assessment of the national mood and the recent insecurity incidents that have caused pain and disruption across different parts of the country.

According to a press statement signed by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, SA, Media and Publicity in Abuja, the postponement is in solidarity with the affected families and communities, and out of deep respect for the lives lost, the Honourable Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, Esq., in consultation with stakeholders, has approved the postponement of the festival to a later date.

The statement reads in part, “NAFEST has always played a powerful role in nation-building. It brings Nigerians together, strengthens social cohesion, and offers a platform for cultural diplomacy and soft power.

“In fact, NAFEST remains one of the rare national events capable of projecting a different and more accurate picture of Nigeria—a picture of unity, inclusiveness, hospitality, and national confidence.”

It noted that with over 28 states already present in Enugu preparing for the festival, this year’s edition was poised to send a strong message that our country is open, resilient, and united.

“However, given the current national mood, the Federal Government believes it is more respectful and responsible to postpone the festival rather than proceed at a time when many citizens are grieving.

“The decision reflects our values of empathy, national unity, and collective sensitivity. A new date for NAFEST 2025 will be announced after further consultations with state governments, cultural institutions, and security agencies to ensure that when the festival holds, it does so in an atmosphere befitting the spirit of national celebration.

The Ministry appreciates the understanding and support of participating states, cultural troupes, partners, and the Nigerian public.

“Our commitment to showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity remains unwavering, and we look forward to delivering an even stronger and more unifying NAFEST at the appropriate time.” It reads.