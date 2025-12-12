Amid the escalating security issues across the country, the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government is set to recruit over 94,000 new personnel into Nigeria’s security services as part of measures to tackle rising insecurity.

New Telegraph reports that the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force will recruit 50,000 police constables as the recruitment portal is expected to be open to eligible Nigerians from December 15, 2025, to January 25, 2026.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, Torty Kalu, the Commission said eligible applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth.

The statement reads, “The PSC, in collaboration with the NPF, is pleased to announce the commencement of recruitment of 50,000 Police Constables into the Nigeria Police Force, as directed by President Bola Tinubu.

“Following this Presidential directive aimed at strengthening community policing, enhancing internal security and expanding the manpower base of the Nigeria Police Force, the Commission has approved the opening of the recruitment portal for applications from eligible Nigerians.

“For the General Duty cadre, applicants are required to possess GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or equivalent qualifications with at least five credits, including English Language and Mathematics, in no more than two sittings.

“Applicants for the Specialists cadre must possess a minimum of four credits, including English and Mathematics, also in no more than two sittings, and must have at least three years of experience and relevant trade test certifications.”

Correspondingly, an official of the Nigerian Army, speaking off the record because he was not authorised to speak to the press, said the Army may recruit about 14,000 new soldiers following the President’s directive.

“You know the President recently gave an order; based on that, we might probably recruit 14,000,” the official said.

The Navy and Nigerian Air Force did not provide exact numbers, but sources said both services will increase their intakes.