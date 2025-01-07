Insecurity: FG Moves To Secure Unity Schools, Votes N40bn For Perimeter Fencing, Power

Share

In renewed efforts to enhance and upgrade security architecture in schools with a view to securing and protecting the lives and property of students and teachers, the government has concluded plans to construct perimeter fencing in 118 Federal Unity Colleges in the country.

To achieve this laudable objective, the Federal Government has allocated the sum of N20 billion in the 2025 budget for perimeter fencing of all the Federal Unity Colleges.

Also, another sum of N20 billion has been allocated to address the perennial issue of irregular power supply in all the unity schools in the federation.

Titled “Provision of security infrastructure in 118 Unity Colleges: Perimeter NEW Fencing’ and ‘Provision of security infrastructure in 118 Unity Colleges: Solar NEW,” both projects are under the purview of the Federal Ministry of Education.

While commending the Federal Government for the initiative to protect students of unity schools from abductions and other effects of insecurity, the President-General of the Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA), Michael Magaji, noted that the move would also improve the learning experience of students. He said: “This is well appreciated.

It will give the children more time and confidence to read and improve their learning experience and learning outcomes. Security and protecting the lives of our children in school is key.

“Children and teachers should also be taught how to be securityconscious and how to report the same to the relevant authorities when they suspect there is a potential breach of security in and around the school environment.

“The provision of solar-powered electricity is a good initiative that will support learning.

We call on the Federal Government to also extend the same to the teachers’ quarters, where there have been instances of schools without power supply for months.”

