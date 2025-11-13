Insecurity: FG Moves To Review Private Security Companies Act

The Federal Government yesterday said it was planning to review the 1986 Private Security Companies Act to bring it in line with current security realities and international best practices.

The Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said this yesterday at the 5th Private Security Industry Summit and 9th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) in Abuja.

The minister emphasised the strategic role of PGCs in enhancing national security through effective intelligence gathering. “We are at a time in Nigeria where PGCs are key to what we want to achieve as we don’t just need you for security, but also for gathering credible and factual intelligence,” he said.

According to him, the private security sector currently employs over one million Nigerians, describing it as a vital contributor to the nation’s economy and stability.

He said a stronger and more coordinated private security industry is essential to improving the country’s overall security landscape. The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ahmed Abubakar Audi commended the summit’s timeliness, describing it as a meaningful platform to advance the growth and development of private security practice in Nigeria.