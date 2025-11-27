Insecurity: FG Didn’t Mandate Tukur Mamu To Negotiate With Terrorists, DSS Tells Court

A Department of State Service (DSS) witness yesterday told the Federal High Court Abuja that the Federal Government never appointed Tukur Mamu to negotiate with the terrorists who attacked a train on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor in 2022.

The DSS official said Tukur, who is standing trial for alleged terrorism financing, sidelined a committee set up by the Chief of Defence Staff to negotiate for the release of those abducted during the March 28, 2022, attack.

Led in evidence by lawyer for the agency David Kaswe, the witness whose identity was not made public for security purposes, said the defendant “was not mandated by the government to engage in any form of investigation or negotiation with terrorists, but acted on his own for his personal benefit”.

The witness alleged that the defendant encouraged terrorists to discuss ransom payments with victims, collected money on their behalf, confirmed amounts, and “facilitated payments illegally”.

He further claimed that the defendant benefited financially from the ransom negotiations and possessed firearms unlawfully, and even provided terrorists with information on how to create a website.

He added that huge sums of money recovered from the defendant’s Kaduna residence exceeded the threshold permitted by law, and that the defendant’s lifestyle “changed significantly” during the negotiation period.

“He was arrested in the company of four family members while on a trip to Egypt, and he bought two flash cars during the negotiation period,” the witness said.