Insecurity: FG Deploys Four Armoured Personnel Carriers To Kebbi

As part of intensified efforts to tackle insecurity and restore peace across Nigeria’s North-West, the Federal Government has deployed four Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to Kebbi State to aid ongoing military operations against banditry.

The deployment was officially presented on Sunday at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, where Governor Nasir Idris inspected the vehicles alongside senior military officials, including Lt. Colonel M.S. Saleh, Commanding Officer of the 223 Light Tank Battalion, Zuru, and Major A.P. Azubuine, Commanding Officer of 1 Battalion Rear, Birnin Kebbi.

Governor Idris described the arrival of the APCs as a critical reinforcement for the state’s security architecture, particularly in high-risk areas plagued by bandit attacks.

“This deployment will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of our security forces and bring much-needed relief to communities under threat,” he stated. “We are deeply grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, and all security agencies for their continued commitment to national security.”

Governor Idris reiterated his administration’s dedication to supporting security personnel and their families, particularly those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight against insurgency and criminality.

“Kebbi State will not relent in providing welfare for the families of our fallen heroes. They deserve our utmost respect, support, and care,” the governor affirmed.

He also urged residents, especially those in affected areas, to collaborate with security forces by sharing timely and accurate intelligence that could aid in neutralizing criminal elements.

Lt. Colonel Saleh expressed appreciation to the Military High Command for its support to troops on the frontline, assuring citizens that efforts to secure the state would continue with greater resolve.

“We are working tirelessly to confront the security challenges head-on, and we count on the cooperation of the public to succeed,” he said.

Major Azubuine, while handing over two of the APCs, emphasized the importance of logistics and mobility in ensuring the success of military operations, describing the deployment as a major boost to field operations across the state.

The deployment of the APCs is part of a broader security strategy by the Federal Government aimed at curbing the growing menace of banditry, restoring law and order, and ensuring safety in rural communities.

This development reinforces Kebbi State’s position as a key partner in the national security framework and demonstrates the government’s resolve to protect lives and property across the country.