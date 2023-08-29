Insecurity: FG consults Abdulsalami, ex-CDS

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has sought “professional advice” from former Head of State Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar and ex-Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Martin Luther Agwai for solutions to security challenges facing the country.

A statement yesterday by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Victoria Agba-Attah, said the minister met with the ex-military chiefs in their Abuja homes.

The statement said: “The minister’s visit was to seek professional advice from both of them on how to tackle and accomplish the task ahead of him.”

According to the ministry, the immediate past Jigawa State governor said to Abdulsalami and Agwai in view of the task and responsibilities ahead of him, it was necessary for him and the Minister of State to consult and tap from the wisdom and wealth of their experience.

It said: “Badaru said he would not relent in his efforts of wider consultations with elders and former Nigerian leaders on how to tackle the security challenges facing the nation.”