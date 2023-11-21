Insecurity: FG Commits To Ajaokuta Company’s Repositioning

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, has assured of the federal government’s readiness to revive the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State.

The former Governor of Jigawa State said the need to reposition the steel company has become compelling considering its capacity to produce Military hardware, to support the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country.

Abubakar, who made the disclosure when he received the Steel Development, counterpart, Shuaibu Audu and the Managing Director of the corporation, Sumaila Abdul Akaba in Abuja, noted that “80/90 per cent of what is required for the production of Military hardware was Steel”.

A statement on Tuesday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Henshaw Ogubike, quoted the cabinet member as saying: ” Local production of Military Hardware is critical because the crisis we have in the country at present will not allow us to rely on other countries for Military hardware”,

The release continues: "Badaru said that Ajaokuta Steel Company was known for the local production of Military hardware and that there was the need to partner with the Ministry of Steel Development because 80/90 per cent of what is required for the production of Military hardware was Steel.

“He said that strengthening the Company to produce Military hardware instead of relying on foreign production would boost the nation’s fight against insurgency and other related crimes.

“To actualize the revitalization of the Company, the Minister has directed that a Technical Committee be set up to determine what to produce, the raw materials to use, cost of reviving the production centre as well as to determine sources of funding.

He urged the Permanent Secretary, Director-General of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria ( DICON) and the Managing- Director of Ajaokuta Steel Company as members of the Technical Committee to work vigorously and ambitiously and come up with a report on the way forward in two weeks time.

In his remark, the Honourable Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, said that reviving Ajaokuta Steel would be a game changer for Nigerian Industry and the economy as a whole.

He said that due to paucity of funds, production was stalled. “But I believe that if initiatives are put in place, Ajaokuta Steel will be revived and work will resume within the first four years of the Present Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“He stated that the Company has about 48 production units and one of such unit was for the production of Military hardware, adding that if the Ministry of Defence collaborate with the Company, it would have the capacity to produce Military Hardware that the nation would need”.