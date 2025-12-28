Insecurity: FG Assures Nigeria On Path Of Stability, Economic Progress

The federal government has reassured investors, analysts, and multilateral partners that Nigeria remains on a path of stability and economic progress, following a targeted joint security operation conducted with the United States in Sokoto on Christmas Day to neutralize terrorist enclaves.

The government emphasized that the operation does not negatively impact the country’s market fundamentals, clarifying that Nigeria is not at war with itself or any other nation.

Making the statement on behalf of the government, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, through the ministry’s Director of Press, Mohammed Manga, said the targeted operation was intelligence-led and focused solely on terrorist elements threatening innocent lives, national stability, and economic activity.

“I wish to reassure investors, analysts, and our multilateral partners that Nigeria is not at war with itself, nor with any nation. What Nigeria is decisively confronting, alongside trusted international partners is terrorism. This distinction is fundamental to understanding the positive economic implications of recent actions,” the statement said.

It added that such precise security measures strengthen peace, protect productive communities, and reinforce the conditions required for sustainable economic growth. “Security and economic stability are inseparable; every effort to safeguard Nigerians is, by definition, pro-growth and pro-investment,” the statement noted.

Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria has reportedly made measurable progress on security and economic reforms. In Q3 2025, the country recorded a GDP growth of 3.98%, following 4.23% growth in Q2, with expectations for stronger performance in Q4. Inflation has decelerated for the seventh consecutive period, falling below 15%, reflecting improved price stability and effective fiscal and monetary coordination.

“Our financial markets remain resilient. Domestic and international debt markets are stable and functioning efficiently, supported by prudent fiscal management. Over the past year, Nigeria has received credit rating upgrades from Moody’s, Fitch, and Standard & Poor’s—clear, independent endorsements of the strength of our reforms and the credibility of our economic direction,” the statement added.

It concluded by affirming that as markets reopen on Monday, 29 December 2025, investors can be confident in Nigeria’s focus on reforms, stability, and inclusive growth.

“The fundamentals are strengthening, the policy direction is clear, and the resolve of this administration, to protect lives, secure prosperity, and grow the economy is unwavering,” it said.