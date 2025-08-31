Insecurity: Federal Lawmaker Lauds Kwara Gov’s Proactive Efforts

The member representing Moro/Edu/Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara State in the House of Representatives, Dr. Saba Ahmed Adamu, has commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his proactive measures to combat banditry and kidnapping in the state.

Adamu, in a statement issued on Sunday in Ilorin, the state capital, said the governor’s unwavering efforts to safeguard lives and property demonstrate his exceptional leadership and deep commitment to the security of residents.

“Our governor and leader is performing incredibly well in every aspect, and he deserves serious encouragement and commendation to do even more.

“From privileged information I have, the governor’s tireless coordination of both local and federal security agencies to rid our State of Harmony of banditry and kidnapping is top-notch, exactly what any leader would do to protect lives and property,” the statement, signed by his media aide, Bello Hamidu, read.

The lawmaker praised the governor’s strategic approach to security, describing it as unprecedented.

“From time immemorial, I have not seen or heard of a leader taking such painstaking measures from all angles to ensure the safety of citizens and reaffirm our status as the State of Harmony,” Adamu stated.

He further urged that the governor’s achievements in industrial development and urban renewal not be undermined by insecurity.

“As our leader, I stand firmly with you as you consolidate these efforts to secure the state while leaving behind a lasting legacy for Kwara State,” Adamu added.