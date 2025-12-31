Insecurity: Federal Lawmaker Hails Kwara Gov’s Proactive Measures

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been commended for his administration’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property across the state.

The commendation was made on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, by the Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary and National Assembly Pension, Hon. Ahmed Adamu Saba, while fielding questions from journalists.

Adamu Saba is representing the Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara State in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Of particular note, he said, was the Governor’s approval for the recruitment of over 2,000 forest guards who passed out on Saturday after intensive training.

The lawmaker also praised the Governor for facilitating the deployment of a full Military Brigade to Kwara South which, he noted, had brought about a drastic reduction in the activities of the bandits in the state.

“I’m also delighted that our Governor is also paying adequate attention to the welfare of the local hunters and vigilantes by enrolling them in state health insurance scheme,” he added.

Saba, therefore, urged all political appointees and elected officials serving in various capacities at the local, state and national levels to complement the Governor’s efforts at making every part of Kwara save for people to live.

According to him, all the elected officials from the state owe the Governor a debt of gratitude because he made it possible for them to contest under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said: “All the elected officials from Kwara State should emulate the exemplary conduct and purposeful leadership style of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“We became what we are through him. He gave us all the opportunity to contest under the APC as the party’s leader in the state and I appreciate him for that.”

He expressed delight that the Governor has executed a lot of developmental projects across the State, particularly in Kwara North.

“The rehabilitation of Lafiagi stadium is ongoing, the construction of Tsaragi International Motor Park is ongoing, the

Regatta Motel is being renovated, and the governor also gave us an ICT Hub in Shonga.

“He gave us a flour mill in Baruten/ Kaiama axis, and he has done a lot in the area of road construction and rehabilitation in the northern axis. The north axis also benefited from the school and hospital projects. These are the legacies of Governor AbdulRazaq and we should appreciate him,” Adamu added.