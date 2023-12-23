INSECURITY: Fear in Anambra as Hoodlums Attack Clubs, Bars, Boundary Communities

As the world celebrates the Yuletide, OKEY MADUFORO writes on the security challenges in Anambra State as hoodlums attack clubs, boundary communities.

The peace in Oba – Nnewi road in Idemili North Local Gov- ernment area of Anambra state was disturbed on a fateful evening when a gang of daredevil gunmen stormed Porche Night Club, asking for the owner of the business. Apparently, the clubbers and security operatives at the club hesitated to disclose his whereabouts, hence the first victim of the invasion was alleged to be one of the security operatives who was beheaded and then the shooting commenced.

Though there are no further details about those, who carried out the attacks that Sunday night, an eye witness said that the gunmen came to kidnap the owner of the club, but that they were resisted by security men attached to the club. “As a result of the resistance, the gunmen started shooting sporadically, killing many people in the process. “They also beheaded one of the security men who resisted them from gaining access to the owner of the night club,” said a source.

However, the Anambra State Police command confirmed the killing of operatives of local vigilante group during the attack. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed this in an telephone, and said that the command had swung into action to bring the perpetrators to book. He said: “Yes, when the incident happened, our men were alerted and they quickly moved to the scene, but the gunmen had already fled. “Our men have since recovered the bodies of the killed vigilante operatives, while others that sustained various degrees of injuries, have been taken to the hospital.

“We have also fully deployed our men to Oba, and operation is ongoing, but no arrest has far been made so far.” Oba, a growing town in Anambra is close to Onitsha, and has a high number of hospitality facilities, with a burgeoning night life. The incident happened barely few months after another nightclub owner and popular native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki, was attacked and kidnapped in the same commando-like manner in the same community.

Tiwaraki disclosed that he surrendered to his attackers to avoid further damage that would have happened if he resisted the kidnap. It was however rumoured that he paid the hoodlums over N400million to regain his freedom. The Joint Task Force on Security has since commenced manhunt for the gunmen behind the incident. It was gathered that residents of Oba Community are still living in fear over the incident as most hotels, clubs and popular bars and restaurants close their premises once the day is dark. But the leadership of the community dismissed the report, arguing that life is retuning to normalcy in the area.

Speaking on the manhunt, the Anambra State Commissioner for Homeland Matters, Chief Chikodi Anarah said in a statement that preliminary investigations revealed much about the operations of the gunmen, while the security outfits in the adjoining towns have commenced investigations into the matter. “The incident that occured at the nightclub in Oba Idemili North Local Government area of Anambra State is no longer news. “The hoodlums left death, sorrow and anguish on their trail, not only to the people of Oba, but to the families of those that lost their lives in the incident.

“We want to condole law abiding residents of the community and Anambra state generally over the incident. “While the security operatives continue their investigations, it has become imperative that we reassure the residents of the state of our determination to continue to protect lives and property in the area. “To this end, preliminary investigations have commenced and so far useful information and clues are already at our disposal. “Similarly, the vigilante groups in Oba and the adjoining towns have swung into action in ensuring that the culprits are brought to book. “We just want to appeal to our peo- ple to be calm, and we will ensure that those involved in this dastardly act are made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Also speaking, the President General of Oba Community, Sir Osita Obadi, allayed the fears of people that the incident would affect the return of their people in other places for Christmas and New Year celebrations. “The fear that people will not come home for the Yuletide is no longer there and people should not be afraid to come out to do business at night because we have improved on the security network in the town,” he said. Obadi said further that those that were wounded during the incident are responding to treatment and that many of them have been discharged from the hospitals.

“We did not record any other death, and those that were wounded are responding to treatment and some of them have been discharged from the hospital,” he added. There were also reports that the pronouncement of the Supreme Court on the fate of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) might affect security in the state. It was gathered that there are fears in many communities at the boundary of the state over rumours of likely attacks by gunmen who claim to be sympathetic to the Biafran agitation.

Reports had it that residents of Umuchukwu in Anambra state, Umunochi in Abia state and Okigwe in Imo state are concluding arrangements to flee the town before the gunmen storm the areas. Similarly, residents of Ossamala and Ogwuikpele in Anambra state and the people of Ndoni, Rivers States are living in fear over rumours of plot to attack the area in protest against the Supreme Court pronouncement on Nnamdi Kanu. It was also gathered that there are fears among the people in the boundary of Anambra and Imo states towards Orlu town as it was reported that strange elements suspected to be gunmen were seen in the area.

Recall that the National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, had described the ruling of the Supreme Court as unfortunate and sad, adding that it would worsen the state of insecurity in the South East. “What it means is that insecurity would continue in the South East and you know that we have made it clear that if Nnamdi Kanu is released, it would go a long way to stop insecurity in our land because the reasons these boys are giving is that Kanu is in prison and that they will not stop unless he is released,” he said. However, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has urged the residents of the state not to panic and said that the security operatives are equal to the task and are battle ready to engage any threat to security in the state.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Homeland Matters, Chief Chikodi Anarah, said in an interview that “we are not unmindful of the fact that some miscreants would capitalise on the pronouncement of the Supreme Court on Kanu to cause trouble in the state. “But the state government wishes to reassure all law abiding citizens of the state of our continued effort to protect lives and property in the state. “We have already sustained our neighborhood watch in major flash- points in Anambra State and the Joint Task Force on Security is battle ready to take on any person or group of persons found to be perpetrating insecurity in the state.”

Also, the people of the commercial city of Onitsha were said to have put strong security arrangements in place for a crime-free season. The Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government, Chief Emeka Joseph Orji, said in a statement that; “as we go into the festive season, I wish to reassure you all of our commitment towards ensuring security of lives and property.” “To this end, and in conjunction with our hardworking Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, the security network of the state has been enhanced and major crime flashpoints are under surveillance.

“Also, the anti-touting squad has been reinvigorated to provide 24 hours security along with the security personnel in our respective markets are parks. “Similarly, market leaders have been charged to work with the mar- ket unions to ensure the provision of adequate security during the season and all the relevant task forces have also been put on notice on security. “Also private motor park operators in Onitsha South Local Government area are by this release directed to provide day to day situation reports about the state of security in their parks to the relevant office in the local government,” he said.

Apparently the Anambra state government appears battle ready to take on any person or group of persons suspected to be a threat to peace during the festive season and if the government succeeds, it would surely improve their profile as people-oriented government despite the criticisms that have trailed some of their policies.