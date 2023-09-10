Insecurity: FCTA Begins Special ‘Operation Sweep’ To Route Out Criminals

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has commenced a special ” Operation Sweep Abuja ” to curtail the rising incidences of Criminals and other security challenges in the nation’s capital.

This strategic security measure is coming after 19 persons were reportedly kidnapped from one of the rural communities in Bwari Area Council of FCT.

Recall that a few days ago, Chairmen of the Six Area Councils held a meeting with FCT Ministers, during which they cried out over the worsening insecurity.

On the prevalence of insecurity in the councils, Kwali Area Council chairman, Danladi Chiya appealed to the minister and the Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud to come to their aid.

He said; “We have the major challenge of insecurity across the six Area Councils. Just today (Thursday), about 19 people were kidnapped in the Bwari Area Council. I just received about five in my council who were in captivity for about six days.

Reacting to this development, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike had disclosed his plans to immediately activate a special security measure to tackle it.

Wike had said, ” Insecurity is a major problem all over and those of you who are outside the Municipality, you have to work hard. Information is key. The incident of kidnap you talked about, nobody has reported that to me. It is a serious issue and we need to call an emergency security meeting.

“I have to call the Director of SSS and the CP now to give me more details because it is very embarrassing to me. Though I am happy you said the SSS official and the DPO in the affected council are informed and on the situation”.

Launching the Operation over the weekend, FCT Police. Commissioner, CP Haruna Garba, who addressed a combined team of the Police, Military, Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other paramilitary agencies, said that reports of crime within Abuja were becoming too worrisome.

Garba noted that ” this operation was put together by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. The operation will affect hawkers, illegal motor park operators and miscreants who go about trading in the city centre are the ones we want to sweep out of Abuja. So the task before you.

” Even scavengers are to be arrested nit just to sweep them out. Kidnapping is also part of your mandate. You need to watch out.

On his part, Commander Guards Brigade, Kunle Onasanya also confirmed that security issues have remained a serious concern to security agencies in FCT for some time now.

Onasanya said, “In the recent past even as we speak now, there has been an increase in crime rate within Abuja. We cannot fold our hands and watch while all these happen in FCT.

” Ensure you maintain the maximum standard of discipline. In the course of your operations, areas will be earmarked for raid. Ilkegal parks and those taking drugs at various places will be cleared. The message is that there will no longer be criminals in the city.

” Your operations will not just be restricted within the city centre, but all the Area Council”.