Insecurity: FCT Minister Of State Visits Released Kidnap Victims

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, over the weekend, paid a sympathy visit to the family of Al-Kadriyar Mansoor whose daughters were recently released from the kidnappers’ den.

The Minister who expressed sympathies over the incident, also noted that the administration has stepped up actions to end the ugly trend of insecurity.

According to her, the FCT Administration has evolved several measures to tackle the challenges in the various rural communities.

She said, “I am sure the people of FCT will also bear witness to our collective efforts in tackling insecurity. They have seen how we have been up and doing since this incident of kidnapping and other security matters.

“His Excellency, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has been on his feet. We have been doing all that is necessary to improve our security situation in FCT.

“All the support to be given to the security agencies has been put in place and also some materials and equipment they need to carry out their works are in the process.

In his remarks, the father of the children who was also a victim, Mr. Alkadriyar Mansoor, called on the government to invest in digital equipment needed to track the activities of the kidnappers.

He stated that the security agencies have been making efforts, but such efforts will not yield the expected results without digital gadgets.

” Nevertheless, I want the government to improve the security in the local areas within FCT. Bwari most especially is so porous. Bwari borders about three or four states. And of which if action is not taken it might escalate to other things I don’t expect.

“And the Nigerian Police Force needs to be empowered more. Most especially those in the rural areas and not in the city centers.

“What they have in their hands, the equipment they have cannot really measure up with what the criminals are using nowadays.