Kebbi State government, in collaboration with security agencies, is improving security in banditry-prone areas to ensure a smooth farming season.

The Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami Gomo III, revealed that a standard police mobile base will be established in Zuru Emirate, with land already provided.

The Emir credited Governor Nasir Idris for the improved security situation, allowing displaced communities to return and prepare for farming.

The Emirate Council has also intensified prayers for peace, with Imams and Reverend Fathers organising special prayer sessions in addition to the normal daily and weekly prayers.

Emir Sanusi praised Governor Nasir Idris for what he described as “Determination, compassion and selflessness being demonstrated by the Governor in ensuring peaceful coexistence and introduction of viable economic ventures as well as self-empowerment programmes “.

The Chief Imam of Zuru emirate central mosque, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Tanko Liman, through the spokesperson of the family, Abdullahi Idris Zuru, praised the Governor’s efforts in promoting peaceful coexistence among the multiple ethics communities in Zuru emirate.

The Governor has also initiated training for volunteer youths to complement security efforts, according to a statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Kebbi State Governor.