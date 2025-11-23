Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has raised concerns over the whereabouts of the abductors involved in the recent kidnappings in Kwara and Niger States, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s announcement that the victims had been rescued on Sunday, November 23.

Taking to his social media in reaction to President Tinubu’s official statement on X, confirming the safe return of 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, as well as 51 students of a Catholic school in Niger State who had earlier been reported missing.

In his post, the celebrated rapper questioned why no information had been shared regarding the arrest of those behind the attacks.

According to him, while the rescue of the victims is commendable, Nigerians deserve to know whether the perpetrators have been tracked, arrested, or neutralised.

President Tinubu, in his message, recalled cancelling his planned trip to the G20 Summit in South Africa to coordinate security efforts at home.

He praised the work of security agencies over the past few days and assured citizens that he is closely monitoring developments nationwide.

The President further stressed his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of every Nigerian, declaring that he would “not relent” until the country is secure.

Falz’s reaction has amplified ongoing public concerns about the rising cases of abductions and the need for transparency regarding the fate of criminal groups responsible for such attacks.

As of the time of this report, security agencies have not issued any statement confirming arrests connected to the two incidents.

