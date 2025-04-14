Insecurity: Ezekwesili Urges Nigerians To Demand Action From Tinubu

Share

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Monday urged Nigerians to hold the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu accountable for ending what she described as a “Terrorist-infested” nation.

Ezekwesili, a leading voice in the #BringBackOurGirls advocacy, made this appeal while reminding the Federal Government that 78 of the schoolgirls abducted from Chibok, Borno State, in 2014, remain missing after 11 years.

Taking to her verified X account, Ezekwesili pressed for closure for the families whose daughters were kidnapped on the night of April 14, 2014, when 219 students were taken from their school dormitory by Boko Haram insurgents.

Ezekwesili recounted how members of the #BringBackOurGirls movement stood in daily protests for six years at the Unity Fountain in Abuja and weekly at Ikoyi Roundabout in Lagos, demanding accountability and the safe return of the girls.

“We remind @officialABAT that 78 daughters of Nigeria are still unaccounted for following the April 14, 2014 abduction of 219 students from their school hostel in Chibok Borno State,” her post read.

She noted that out of the 219 girls abducted, 141 have since returned, but 78 remain in captivity — a grim reminder of the Nigerian government’s failure across three different administrations.

“Passage of time has not assuaged the deep pain of the failure of our @NigeriaGov to give justice to the true and only victims of that tragic incident — the abducted girls and their families,” she wrote.

The former minister also criticized what she described as “morbid silence and lack of accountability” from the authorities, stating that the Commander-in-Chief, President Tinubu, has a constitutional obligation to update and bring closure to the families who have waited for years.

Ezekwesili further demanded that the Tinubu administration release the findings of the Sabo Fact-Finding Committee Report, which she said has remained hidden from the public despite several Freedom of Information (FoI) requests.

“The failure of three administrations to give justice of rescue to ChibokGirls and their families exemplifies the nonchalant attitude of public leadership towards citizens, especially the majority poor of our country,” she noted.

Ezekwesili stressed that the Chibok tragedy has become a painful symbol of Nigeria’s collective failure to protect its most vulnerable, calling on citizens to rise in one voice to demand change.

“Nigerians must collectively demand an end to a terrorist-infested society from our @NigeriaGov @NGRPresident @officialABAT. Demand! Speak up and say a prayer for the families still grieving a loss of loved ones across our country today and always,” she urged.

The 2014 Chibok abduction remains one of the darkest chapters in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and continues to spark national and global conversations about security, governance, and the welfare of vulnerable communities.

