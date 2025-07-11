Insecurity, extortion, transportation hike, fueling soaring food prices

Findings have showed that multiple issues such as insecurity, high cost of transportation, extortion on the roads and hoarding of essential food have collectively caused the rise in the price of food items.

Items affected include food commodities such as rice, pepper and tomato in the various markets across Lagos State.

Findings conducted by Saturday Telegraph recently showed that the price of a 50-kilogramme bag of rice has moved up from N58, 000 to 78,000 within one month, leading to a 25 per cent increase.

A rice trader in Ipaja Market, a suburb of Lagos, Madam Folake Ajani explained that inflow of rice into the country has been reduced from the Benin Republic since April this year.

According to her, some warehouses have closed temporarily due to limited rice in the stock.

Another trader in the market, Mr. Ebenezer Okafor, complained that the local and foreign varieties of rice have not been coming as expected.

He said: “Every month, I sold between 20 and 25 bags of rice in my shops because rice is the only affordable staple food in the market. Now, the sales have dropped to 14 bags between May and today. We are not getting supply as before.”

Also, the National President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc. Kabir Ibrahim lamented the soaring prices of tomato and pepper in the country, attributing it to insecurity as local farmers have no access to their farms.

Besides, he explained that the high cost of transportation and massive extortion on the major highways in the country when moving perishable products from the North to the South was on the high side.

Similarly, a food security expert, African Farmer Mogaji attributed the increase in the price of pepper and tomatoes in the southern part of the country to limited land for cultivation, climate, lack of interest of farmers to take risk and cost of logistics.

Mogaji explained: “The price of tomatoes and pepper in Nigeria is currently experiencing a significant increase due to a combination of factors, including reduced cultivation, seasonal harvest patterns, and challenges related to transportation and insecurity.”

Mogaji and Ibrahim stated that Nigerian farmers were currently paying between N600, 000 to N900, 000 to security agencies mounting highways, while transporting tomatoes and pepper from the North to the Southern part of the country.

However, Ibrahim also blamed the high price of pepper and tomato for low cultivation and seasonal harvests as farmers were shifting focus on cash crops with higher economic returns, particularly during the dry season.

He added: “Additionally, the harvest cycle for these crops is seasonal, and the peak harvest period has passed in some producing areas, leading to scarcity. High transportation costs, exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies, are significantly impacting the final price of tomatoes and pepper. Insecurity in certain regions has further complicated the cost of transportation.”

Also, findings revealed that “Tomato Ebola” (Tomato Leaf Miner) in major tomato-producing states like Kaduna and Kano has caused significant crop losses and has reduced supply.

Insecurity in some northern states, a major tomato-producing region, has made it difficult for farmers to access their farms and transport their produce to markets, contributing to scarcity.

Mogaji further explained: “The two reasons for the increase in the price of pepper is l the limited cultivation and the areas of lands have reduced compared to other crops.

Also during the dry season, the attention for pepper has reduced compared to other crops of less higher economic returns. People are paying for rice and wheat because they are getting support.”