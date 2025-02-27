Insecurity: Ex-Police Chief Demands Overhaul Of Security Strategies

Share

Retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Habu Ahmadu Sani, yesterday called for a complete overhaul of the operational strategies to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Speaking to reporters in Sokoto, Sani expressed concerns about the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria, particularly in the North. According to him, addressing the challenges requires a coordinated and strategic approach by law enforcement agencies.

Sani stressed the need for continuous and effective training and retraining of security personnel to ensure they align with global best practices.

He highlighted that modern security threats require a sophisticated and well-prepared security force that can adapt to rapidly changing circumstances.

The ex-police chief said the government must prioritise the procurement of advanced security equipment and logistics to enhance the operational capacity of security forces.

He also recommended recruitment and expansion within the security sector to strengthen manpower. Sani urged for robust collaboration between the police, military, and other agencies, emphasising the importance of community support in combating insecurity. He believes community policing initiatives can enhance security at the grassroots level.

The senior citizen emphasised the need for continuous review of operational strategies, stating that security strategies must be updated to meet new challenges.

Sani stressed the importance of a multi-dimensional approach to tackling insecurity. He believes Nigeria can overcome its current security challenges through sustained efforts, well-resourced security agencies, and effective collaboration with communities.

He commended the Sokoto State Government for providing operational vehicles and logistics to security agencies. He warned that states considering negotiations with criminal gangs should proceed with caution and consult security experts.

