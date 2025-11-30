Insecurity: Ex-PFN Warns Christians Against Armed Resistance, Backs State Police

Former President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, has warned that although Christians are increasingly targeted by terrorists for killings and abductions, responding with armed resistance would plunge the country into deeper chaos.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday on key national issues, Omobude said while churches may organize security through lawful and recognized channels, it would be dangerous for Christian communities to resort to taking up arms.

“It will be irresponsible for a leader at certain levels, for example, to call for arms or to call for violence. Violence will give birth to violence.

We don’t have another nation,” he said. “Our restraint is because we believe that a united Nigeria will be the best for us, and I hope that those in leadership don’t take our restraint for weakness.”

He stressed that the church must remain committed to advocacy, prayer and proper guidance rather than escalating tensions.

“The church, under the situation, cannot call for arms unless you want to scatter things. We will continue to pray, continue to advocate and continue to educate our people appropriately,” he added.

Omobude noted that Nigeria’s security architecture has been compromised, asserting that foreign elements have penetrated the country to the point that arguments about protecting national sovereignty from external intervention are no longer tenable.

He argued that accepting international help against terrorism does not undermine Nigeria’s autonomy.

He recalled that during his eight-year tenure as PFN President, he consistently advocated the creation of state police and expressed satisfaction that President Bola Tinubu has begun implementing the policy.

“The centralization of the policing system in this country is anti-development. Society has gone beyond that,” he said.

Omobude also welcomed the prospect of security assistance from the United States, saying Nigeria’s sovereignty had already been weakened by infiltrating insurgents. “Some people say external help violates our sovereignty. I don’t think that is right. Our sovereignty has already been violated by insurgents who came from another country and have taken us over. It is like the military itself is infiltrated. So I don’t see what is wrong in asking for external help,” he stated.