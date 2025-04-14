Insecurity: Ex-Military Gov Wants Killer Herdsmen

Share

Ex-Plateau State Military Governor Rear Admiral Samuel Atukum yesterday decried the incessant killings in the state, asking the Federal Government and the international community to designate killer herdsmen as terrorists.

Atukum, who spoke to journalists in Jos, at the weekend, backed the calls for the establishment of state police.

Speaking on the recent killings in Bokkos community, he insisted that the federal and state governments had not demonstrated enough will to end the incessant killings in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, Riyom, and Jos South.

“If I were the governor, I would go into the hills and smoke them out,”Atukum said.

According to him, it’s not difficult to know the killers since they live uphill from where they launch their attacks, stressing a simple ballistic examination will determine where their weapons are coming from He reminisced on his days as military administrator when the Maitatsine religious sect held sway and how they were dealt with by then military government.

Atukum said recently a coalition of Fulani had addressed a press conference in Kaduna where they gave conditions for peace in Plateau.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

