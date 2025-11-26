Insecurity: Ex-Federal Lawmakers Kick Against Negotiation With Terrorists

A group of former federal lawmakers under the aegis of House to The Rescue( HTC) has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the alleged negotiation with the terrorist groups involved in the recent attacks on schools and mass abduction of pupils and teachers, saying such negotiations and ransom payments would only encourage more of these criminal activities.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its zonal coordinators: Hon. Muhammed Musa Soba – North West, Hon. Zakari Mohammed – North Central, Hon. Olasupo Abiodun – South West, Hon. Sadiq Ibrahim – North East, Hon. Uko Nkole-South East, Hon. Bassey Eko Ewa-South South declared that: it was wrong for the Federal Government to negotiations with bandits and criminal networks responsible for the wave of kidnappings sweeping across Nigeria.

The group lamented that at a time when citizens are crying out for protection, the government has chosen to sit at the same table with those who abduct children, violate women, terrorise communities, and undermine the authority of the Nigerian state.

“This is not leadership. This is an abdication of responsibility.

For weeks, Nigerians have endured new rounds of kidnappings in Kano, Kwara, Kebbi and other states.

“Families are traumatised, communities are helpless, yet the Federal Government’s response has been silence, excuses, and back-door concessions to violent groups. No functioning nation rewards criminality with dialogue.

“Negotiation with bandits has never worked anywhere – Global History warns Us. Countries that tried this path paid dearly for it,” the group said.

It recalled that Colombia: talks with FARC emboldened kidnappers, increased ransom operations, and strengthened the group militarily.. Similarly, they said, Mexico’s back-channel contacts with cartels worsened kidnapping rates, empowered gangs, and created a security collapse from which Mexico still suffers.

“Afghanistan: Concessions to the Taliban-including prisoner swaps-allowed the group to regroup and eventually overthrow the entire government.

“Somalia: Engagement with warlords only deepened the conflict and gave militias space to expand.

Mali: Deals with jihadist/bandit groups allowed them to spread violence into neighbouring countries.

“The global evidence is indisputable: negotiating with violent non-state actors leads to more violence, not peace. “Nigeria is not an exception.

Nigeria will not be the first country where bandit negotiations succeed. The FG is Legitimising Criminality and Endangering the Entire Nation

By entering talks with bandits, the Federal Government is signalling weakness, incentivising more kidnappings, giving criminals political relevance, undermining security agencies, and destroying public trust in the state.

“This reckless approach has already created a dangerous business model where abductors take citizens and wait for government representatives to arrive with negotiations instead of force.

The House to the Rescue demanded the Immediate Stoppage of all negotiations and covert dealings with bandits. Instead, the government should launch a coordinated, intelligence-driven national security operation to rescue victims and dismantle

kidnapping networks.

It also urged the government to activate a full National Assembly oversight to investigate all government officials and state actors involved in unauthorised contacts or negotiations with criminals.

The group warned that Nigeria cannot continue like this because the government’s primary duty is the protection of lives and property, and any administration that chooses compromise with criminals over the safety of its people has lost moral authority to lead.

According to the group, Nigerians deserve a country where criminals fear the state and not a country where the state fears criminals.