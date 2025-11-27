Insecurity: Ex-Federal Lawmakers Fault Negotiation With Terrorists

A group of former federal lawmakers under the aegis of House to The Rescue (HTR) has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the alleged negotiation with the terrorist groups involved in the recent attacks on schools and mass abduction of pupils and teachers, saying such negotiations and ransom payments would only encourage more of these criminal activities.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its zonal coordinators: Muhammed Musa Soba – North West, Zakari Mohammed – North Central, Olasupo Abiodun – South West, Sadiq Ibrahim – North East, ko Nkole-South East, Bassey Eko Ewa-South South declared that:it was wrong for the Federal Government to negotiations with bandits and criminal networks responsible for the wave of kidnappings sweeping across Nigeria.

The group lamented that at a time when citizens are crying out for protection, the government has chosen to sit at the same table with those who abduct children, violate women, terrorise communities, and undermine the authority of the Nigerian state. “This is not leadership.This is abdication of responsibility. For weeks, Nigerians have endured new rounds of kidnappings in Kano, Kwara, Kebbi and other states.