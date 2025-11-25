Insecurity: End 11-Year Nightmare Of School Abductions, BBOG Urges Tinubu

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement yesterday, urged President Bola Tinubu to put an end to the mass abduction of school pupils, students and teachers in schools across Nigeria, saying it is now 11 years since the nightmare began with the abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok, Borno State.

The demand came on the heels of the abduction of 303 students and 12 teachers from St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, Agwarra Local Government Area, Niger State.

About a week before then, 25 school girls and one watchman were also abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School (GGCSS), Maga, Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area.

In an open letter addressed to President Tinubu, the BBOG said the resurgence of terrorist attacks on schools and abduction of students and teachers underscores a “terrifying trend of lawlessness and vulnerability” of schools across Nigeria.

According to the movement, these atrocities are not isolated tragedies but part of a systemic failure spanning over eleven years.

The group disclosed that since the abduction of 276 girls in April 2014, Nigeria has witnessed the kidnap of at least 1,800 students from various schools in the country.

The letter reads: “These numbers signify the horror these young girls have endured while the government carries on as if nothing has happened.

“These numbers are not statistics- they represent children robbed of their futures, families shattered and communities living in perpetual fear.

“Many Chibok girls remain in captivity, forced into marriages with their abductors, subjected to sexual violence and denied basic human dignity.

“Survivors who returned face stigma and trauma without adequate rehabilitation. Chibok and other targeted communities remain scared and vulnerable. This is unacceptable.”