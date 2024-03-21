Insecurity: Employ BVN, NIN to Apprehend Kidnappers, Archbishop Abegunrin Urges FG

The Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan, Most Rev Dr Gabriel ‘Leke Abegunrin, has appealed to the Federal Government and the telecoms providers in the country to reduce the rate of insecurity by putting infrastructure in place to use the BVN linked with NIN of subscribers to apprehend bandits and kidnappers who make calls to victims’ relatives to demand ransom without being apprehended.

Wondering about the real essence of linking BVN with NIN, which should primarily be for identification, the Archbishop who spoke at a press conference in Ibadan, yesterday, on the topic: Church and State Matters, lamented that many citizens are being made to undergo unnecessary stress in accessing their money in banks, just as victims of kidnapping are continually being rendered helpless.

“Kidnappers kidnap helpless Nigerians and even demand ransom, ranging from billions to trillions of naira. And the ransom when collected is used again to buy sophisticated weapons that the police and the army don’t even have. At least the phone lines they use to call victims’ relatives are linked to the telecoms providers.

The calls pass through their communication devices. Why can’t they track such callers and make security operatives apprehend them? Why subject citizens to unnecessary stress of accessing their money in banks, all in the name of BVN and NIN link that is ineffective? “The problem with our leaders is just that there are some untouchables in this country.

If not, why can’t the security operatives and the telecoms providers identify the kidnappers, track their SIM lines and get them arrested? The government must know the perpetrators of these series of crimes, but it appears they do not have the political will to apprehend them, thus leaving we ordinary people unprotected and to our fate.