Insecurity: Employ BVN/NIN Link To Apprehend Kidnappers, Archbishop Abegunrin Urges FG, Telecoms Providers

The Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel ‘Leke Abegunrin, has appealed to the Federal Government and the telecoms providers to reduce the rate of insecurity by putting infrastructure in place to use the BVN linked with NIN of subscribers to apprehend bandits and kidnappers who make calls to victims’ relatives to demand ransom without being apprehended.

Wondering about the real essence of linking BVN with NIN, which should primarily be for identification, the Archbishop who spoke at a press conference addressed in Ibadan on Wednesday on the topic: “Church and State Matters”, lamented that many citizens are being made to undergo unnecessary stress in accessing their money in banks, just as victims of kidnapping are continually being rendered helpless.

“Kidnappers kidnap helpless Nigerians and even demand ransom ranging from billions to trillions of naira. And the ransom when collected is used again to buy sophisticated weapons that the Police and the Army don’t even have. At least the phone lines they use to call victims’ relatives are linked to the telecoms providers.

The calls pass through their communication devices. Why can’t they track such callers and make security operatives apprehend them? Why subject citizens to unnecessary stress of accessing their money in banks, all in the name of BVN and NIN link that is ineffective?

“The problem with our leaders is just that there are some untouchables in this country. If not, why can’t the security operatives and the telecoms providers identify the kidnappers, track their SIM lines and get them arrested?

The government must know the perpetrators of these series of crimes, but it appears they do not have the political will to apprehend them, thus leaving we ordinary people unprotected and to our fate.

“The Solid Minerals Minister, Dele Alake, said it openly on television recently that those behind the bandits who are wrecking havoc in our communities are the high and mighty in the country. They are the untouchables. But if the government knows them, why not go after them and expose them? But the answer is that there is link between the government and the criminals. The government needs to up its game and sincerely find solution to this menace”, the Archbishop appealed.

In another vein, Abegunrin urged the Federal Government to constitute Price Control Board to regulate prices of commodities in the markets, subsidize the prices and enforce it, instead of distribution of palliatives which do not get to the intended beneficiaries. “As a result of the economic hardship being faced by the masses, many youths are being driven to seek greener pastures. This phenomenon known as the ‘Japa Syndrome’ in the long run depopulates our society because our brightest sons and daughters are allowed to go away to develop other lands.

“We therefore call on Government at all levels to put in place effective machinery that will provide opportunities for our youths and young adults to be gainfully employed”, he said.