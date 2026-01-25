Insecurity: Emir Of Zuru Calls For Establishment Of Additional Army Formations 

The Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami Gomo III, has appealed to the Ministry of Defence to establish additional military formations in the Zuru Emirate of Kebbi State to tackle persistent armed banditry in the area.

The Emir made the request during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, during which he commended the efforts of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, in addressing security challenges in the state.

He explained that the visit was also to congratulate the minister on what he described as his “well-deserved” appointment, as well as to acknowledge and appreciate the immense support General Musa has extended to Governor Idris since his tenure as Chief of Defence Staff.

The Emir disclosed that after studying the security situation following his assumption of office, he concluded that there was an urgent need for the establishment of additional military formations equipped with modern and sophisticated weapons capable of ending the persistent security challenges in the emirate.

He highlighted the vast agricultural and solid mineral potential of Zuru Emirate but noted that banditry has hindered development, thereby denying the people the benefits of their God-given natural resources.

He emphasised that the insecurity has also subjected communities to loss of lives and property, according to a statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Kebbi State Governor.

Emir Sanusi Sami Gomo III further requested sustained federal government support for Governor Idris in his efforts to address the security challenges in the state.

In his remarks, Defence Minister General Christopher Musa assured the Emir that his request would be given due consideration, while also praising Governor Nasir Idris for his commitment and concern for the welfare of the people.

The royal father was accompanied by notable dignitaries, including a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ishaya Bamaiyi (rtd); Major-General Muhammadu Magoro, Galadiman Zuru; and Honourable Kabiru Ibrahim Tukura, representing Zuru, Sakaba, Fakai and Danko/Wasagu Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

The Emir’s visit to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, was also aimed at mobilising support from relevant federal government agencies, corporate organisations, as well as indigenous and foreign investors in agriculture and tourism ahead of the forthcoming Uhola Annual International Cultural Festival, scheduled to hold between April and May 2026.

The 2026 international festival will coincide with the coronation of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami Gomo III, who was appointed Emir of Zuru following the demise of Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo II.