Insecurity: Edo Govt Overhauling Local Vigilante Group

The Edo State Government on Tuesday announced that it is overhauling its local vigilante outfit, the Edo State Security Corps, as part of renewed efforts to combat kidnapping, cultism, and other violent crimes across the state.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paul Ohonbamu, said the restructuring of the security outfit is being spearheaded by highly experienced retired military officers.

He added that Governor Monday Okpebholo is resolute in tackling the security challenges to ensure that potential investors are not discouraged from coming into the state.

On the issue of herdsmen, Ohonbamu explained that the ongoing training of the new security corps covers such threats, with trained personnel to be stationed at various entry points to monitor and respond swiftly to incidents.

Responding to concerns that the Edo State Security Corps has not been as effective as its counterparts in the South-West, such as the Amotekun Corps, the Commissioner said the major difference lies in coordination and synergy—something the current administration is working to achieve.

“I commend our governor for his boldness. While others are lamenting, he is taking action. He procured 100 brand new Hilux vans for the police and other security agencies, 1,000 power bikes for bush patrols, and initiated an arms mop-up that recovered about 5,000 illegal weapons,” Ohonbamu said.

He further called on the Nigeria Police Force to rise to the occasion, especially now that the governor has provided the tools and support needed for effective policing.

“In the past, the vigilante corps was headed by individuals with cult affiliations. But this governor has insisted on professionalism and accountability. Although Mr. Ibadin is no longer in charge, the ongoing restructuring is in the hands of retired senior military officers. The governor wants decency and order in the state,” he added.

Ohonbamu said the governor envisions turning Edo State into a “portable paradise” that will attract investment and development, stressing that nothing should be allowed to deter that vision.

On the long-awaited full composition of the state executive council, the Commissioner disclosed that while a list had been prepared, internal disputes and the ongoing election tribunal process delayed its release.

“Very soon, the full EXCO will be constituted. The list is ready, but the governor chose to wait due to squabbles and the ongoing tribunal. Once that is concluded, the names will be announced and the council will take off,” he assured.

