Insecurity: Edo Govt Decries PDP’s Alleged Witch-Hunt Claims

The Edo State Government has condemned what it described as baseless allegations by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), accusing Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration of using insecurity as a cover to target opposition figures.

The PDP had alleged that the State government was using cultism, kidnapping, and other criminal activities to justify the demolition of properties and businesses owned by its members across the state.

In a statement signed by the Acting Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, the PDP accused the government of politicizing insecurity and using it as a tool of oppression.

He also criticized the recent increase in the minimum wage to ₦75,000, calling it “an affront to the diligence of Edo workers.”

“As a responsible party, we do not support the rising insecurity and killings in the state, and we expect the government to use every legitimate means to end these acts. However, we have noticed a disturbing trend where the fight against crime is being used to hound prominent PDP members,” Aziegbemi stated.

He cited recent incidents involving PDP members, including the sealing of a hotel owned by Hon. Matthew Iduoriyemkewen and the planned demolition of the residence of Francis Inegbeneki, describing them as politically motivated.

“We are aware of a list containing PDP members’ properties and businesses that the APC-led government intends to target. We call on security agencies to investigate this wicked and undemocratic practice,” Aziegbemi added.

He also lamented the alleged shrinking space for opposition politics in the state, warning that democracy suffers when opposition voices are stifled.

In response, the Edo State Government, in a statement issued by Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okpebholo, dismissed the allegations as unsubstantiated and self-serving.

Itua said the PDP’s claims were a desperate attempt to deflect attention from its own internal crisis and alleged complicity in the rising insecurity.

“The Edo State Government views any attempt to politicize its commitment to eradicating crime and cultism as reprehensible. The PDP’s accusations of political victimization ring hollow when compared to the proactive steps taken by Governor Okpebholo’s administration to secure lives and property across the State,” the statement read.

Itua reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance approach to criminality, adding that no individual or group, regardless of political affiliation, would be shielded from the law if found complicit in crime.

He accused the Obaseki-led PDP faction of attempting to undermine Governor Okpebholo’s security initiatives and warned that the government would not be distracted from its commitment to peace and public safety.

