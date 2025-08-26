Insecurity: ECOWAS To Raise 260,000 Counter-Terrorism Brigades

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Monday announced its plans to activate a 260,000-member counter-terrorism brigade.

Omar Alieu Touray, the President of ECOWAS, made this disclosure at the 2025 African Chiefs of Defence Staff summit in Abuja.

The summit’s theme was, “Combating contemporary threats to regional peace and security in Africa: the role of strategic Defence collaboration.”

Touray, who was represented by ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said this was part of the efforts to reduce the scourge of terrorism and other forms of insecurity in the sub-region.

According to him, besides the counter-terrorism effort, the bloc is also pursuing the operationalisation of its integrated maritime security, adding that no region in Africa is spared the scourge of terrorism, civil and predatory wars, organised crime, and underdevelopment.

He disclosed that the regional bloc required $2.5 billion for the activation of the counter-terrorism brigade in order to provide logistics and financial support to frontline troops in states facing terrorism.

According to him, while the various crises may be local, they require a coordinated continental response, with the African Union serving as the glue and the ultimate coordinating hub for these endeavours.

He said, “There is no denying that West Africa, in particular the Sahel sub-region, has emerged as the epicentre of global terrorism, with several analytical surveys indicating that the Sahel accounted for 51% of global terrorism deaths in 2024 alone.

“On the directive of the ECOWAS’ Heads of Government, the organisation is in the process of activating a 260,000-strong rapid deployment counter-terrorism brigade and providing logistics and financial support to frontline states facing terrorism.

“While ECOWAS remains firmly committed to raising its 5,000-man brigade under the auspices of the African Peace and Security Architecture and more particularly the Continental Standby Force, the activation of this rapid deployment force has become a necessity given the asymmetric security dynamics in the region.

“We are conscious of the fact that this bold initiative requires the necessary financial resources and capabilities to make it a reality.

“To this end, ECOWAS will be hosting a meeting of the Ministers of Finance and Defence to agree on country funding modalities to raise an annual budget of $2.5 billion for the activation of the regional counter-terrorism brigade.”

Touray further disclosed that the ministers will be meeting this coming Friday in Abuja to finalise the modalities on how to raise the funds.

“By this initiative, ECOWAS is also throwing the gauntlet to bilateral and multilateral partners to complement this daring regional initiative.

In particular, we hope that this summit will, through the African Union, send a clarion call to the United Nations to redeem the pledge made under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2719 of December 2023 to fund 75% of African-led peace support operations,” he said.