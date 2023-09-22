Insecurity, Economic Rejuvenation In Nigeria: Afenifere Tips Tinubu On What To Do

…Lauds him for laundering the country’s image

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, Afenifere, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for soaring the profile of Nigeria in the international circle with diplomatic forays he has been making within the last few weeks.

Citing the ultimate and most recent being his participation in the G20 meeting in India, at the 78th United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York and his being the first African President to be asked to ring the closing bell at NASDAQ where he wooed investors to come to Nigeria, the group in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi noted that “going by responses to his pleas and the exhortations by the United States’ Deputy Treasury Secretary, Wally Adeyemo, on strengthening economic ties between the US and Nigeria, Tinubu’s efforts at rejuvenating Nigeria economically has a lot of potentials for success”.

It however quickly added that for the potentials to become realities, “two albatrosses have to be quickly tackled. One is the ogre of insecurity that is daily ravaging the country while the second is corruption that is thwarting the efforts at developing the country and enhancing the welfare of Nigerians.

According to Ajayi, at the moment, the greatest hindrance to achieving President Tinubu’s lofty aim for Nigeria is insecurity. In the very week in which the United States of America expressed its desire to cooperate with Nigeria on economic and other fronts and in the very week in which Tinubu is wooing investors to come to Nigeria, the US issued a statement warning its citizens to be wary in coming to Nigeria because of insecurity.

“Those who may want to be dishonest might argue that America is being mischievous in this respect. But the reality on ground indicated that the superpower is not a crying wolf where there is none.

Reports afield now have it that eight youth corpers from Akwa Ibom State were kidnapped in Zamfara in August this year and the kidnappers are asking for N4 million ransom on one of them.

“This week, 19 people were reported kidnapped in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Thursday, September 14, 2023, while Ondo, Ekiti and Ogun States in the South West of the country also have bitter stories to tell in this respect.

For instance, in Ekiti, a series of kidnappings took place in the Ikole Local Government area etc. where four persons were kidnapped and a person killed by kidnappers.

“These happened towards the end of August and early September this year. The Ekiti incident occurred around 3.30 pm – in broad daylight! The victims were returning from their farms according to reports”, he stated, it said.

Save the Children International (SCI) in a report observed that nearly 2,000 school children have been kidnapped in Nigeria since the abduction of 276 students from Chibok, Borno State in 2014 thus putting the education of our youths in greater danger.