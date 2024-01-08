Insecurity: Dust over Plateau Gov’s call for self-defence

“It is not correct to say Nigerians have no right to bear arms, apart from the fact that the penal code applicable in the North and the criminal code applicable in the South recognises the right to self-defence. “We have to discuss the rights and proceed to examine the propriety. In other words, if someone aims a gun at me, and I can quickly grab another gun, I have the right to shoot”, one of them said. Another one said: “Bearing of personal arms in self-defence is not a credible option to end this insecurity in Nigeria because the people that are bearing the arms to defend themselves may resort to killing themselves again, and it becomes a vicious circle”. The above quotes are part of submissions by some senior lawyers while baring their minds on the call by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State on residents of communities that recently came under the vicious attack of bandits to rise up and defend themselves. Governor Mutfwang, had charged the villagers to embark on self-defence following the christmas eve attacks that left more than 160 people dead. He said they must stay united to defend their communities. While revealing that 17 communities were levelled in the attack, which has left 162 dead and countless injured, the governor said: “We have not less than 17 communities that were completely touched and brought down by these bandits and criminals. It has been a very terrifying christmas for us on the Plateau”.

The governor added that several communities affected by the attack were in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA), which shares borders with Bokkos LGA, both recognised as predominantly christian communities. “This particular set of attacks was well-coordinated with heavy weapons. The security agencies must do their work to be able to identify who are the sponsors of these attacks. We will push them to be able to unravel all those responsible for these attacks. “Security agencies must do their work to be able to identify who are the sponsors of these attacks. We will push them to be able to unravel all those responsible for these attacks. “Until we cut off the supply in terms of sponsorship, we may never be able to see the end of this. I urge everyone to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities for prompt security response. “We must stay united to defend our communities. Plateau is the home of peace and tourism and by God’s grace, it will remain so,” the Plateau governor added.

COAS opposition

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, had in the meantime faulted Governor Mutfwang’s call for selfdefence, saying it will breed anarchy. According to the Army Chief, allowing Nigerians to carry arms in self-defence against bandits, gunmen and rampaging killer herdsmen will lead to chaos across the country. He urged citizens to provide the military with adequate information about incidents. Lagbaja said: “I do not support that. I think that is a call for anarchy. The Nigerian Army is the people’s army. It is organised, and funded with the people’s money to protect lives and property. When you have a situation where people freely carry and use arms, then, it becomes a lawless state. “They should report incidents. They should assist the military with information, so, the military can respond as quickly as possible. But to have a situation where people carry arms openly, I do not subscribe to that. “The Nigerian military has deployed more soldiers and equipment to tackle rising insecurity in Plateau State. I have reeled out our plans in 2024 for Plateau State. “The troops that we are deploying to Plateau are on their way to Plateau now. This night or first light tomorrow, they should be on the Plateau. We are sending more equipment to enhance the efficiency of the troops”. Also speaking when Governor Mutfwang paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, the Army boss revealed that the security challenge in Plateau State was largely due to the farmers-herders crisis and had been limited to three local governments of Riyom, Jos South and Barkin Ladi. Lieutenant-General Lagbaja confirmed that the recent crisis in Mangu was a cause for concern to the Army, and President Bola Tinubu. “Be rest assured that you have come to the right place to seek a solution to the security challenges. “We have taken some measures, and we believe those measures will yield the desired results quickly. “We are still receiving reports from the field to see other areas of intervention that can bring lasting peace to the troubled local governments and even the entire Plateau. “We will stop at nothing in providing the combat enablers and other interventions that are required to bring lasting peace to the state”, Lagbaja said. The army chief called on the governor to convene what he termed an expanded stakeholders meeting to let them ‘jaw-jaw’ rather than ‘warwar’. Lieutenant-General Lagbaja affirmed that it would be better to look at the possibility of creating a platform for stakeholders to express their grievances and proffer solutions from such discussion. The COAS also recommended the need to properly organise the statecontrolled security outfit to avoid working at cross purposes, in the overall interest of the state. He equally suggested to the governor to consider the report of all previous commissions of inquiry on the crisis to see what issues had been addressed and those not addressed. While assuring the governor that security agencies would go after all outlaws bearing illicit arms in the state, Lieutenant-General Lagbaja, said, “It is also important that in convocating the expanded stakeholders meeting to bring traditional rulers, clergymen and all critical opinion moulders in the society and the communities, so that they can talk and find solutions.” He tasked the governor to sensitise the citizens on the need to give out credible information that would help the military bring peace and stability to the affected communities.

HURIWA knocks Lagbaja

But the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), punctured Lagbaja’s position, just as it went further to accuse the military, alongside the Nigeria Police Force of systemic failure to prevent what it termed large-scale genocidal killings by armed non-state actors including terrorists, armed Fulani herders, kidnappers and serial mass murderers. In also faulting Lieutenant-General Lagbaja for opposing private ownership of military-grade weapons, the Association gave kudos in support of the advocacy for the liberal gun licensing regime to stave off the continuous killings of citizens. In continuing, HURIWA, which insisted that the state of natural law permits individuals to legitimately take up strategic means and ways to remain alive, maintained that Lagbaja’s stance that the status quo of continuous attacks on citizens should continue, is a result of his misplaced fear of imminent anarchy should liberal gun licensing regime be permitted in Nigeria. HURIWA called the attention of the Army Chief to the United States of America (USA) and other jurisdictions whereby liberal gun licensing permissions exist and stated that whilst the USA allows its citizens the right to own guns, it is only rogues and terrorists that are allowed to bear sophisticated weaponry in Nigeria. HURIWA posited: “The excuse that if private ownership of guns is allowed in Nigeria that there will be anarchy as narrated by the Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, is lame, untenable and vacuous because the right to life is constitutionally guaranteed. “This inherent right to life is the only fundamental human right which if taken away or violated, will never be remedied, redressed or will any kind of justice be done directly to the victim of the violation of the fundamental human right to life as enshrined in Section 33(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended which states thus: “Everyone has a right to life and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in the execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which the accused person has been found guilty in Nigeria. “So bearing legal arms to prevent the deprivation of life is very lawful, and it is error-prone to argue otherwise that doing anything legitimate to preserve life could promote anarchy is like putting logic on its head and is incurably fallacious, illogical, farcical, puerile and laughable. “Nigerian government should organise a referendum on liberal gun licensing practice in Nigeria and see whether the overwhelming majority of Nigerians who now live under an atmosphere and a general climate of fear of attacks by terrorists wouldn’t opt to own guns even if such guns are of high military grade just like the renegades whom the Nigerian Army have failed to conquer are wielding and deploying to unleash devastating and blood cuddling attacks on innocent Nigerians. It is better to die fighting than to die being slaughtered like a fowl as the Army chief is advocating”.

The group equally berated the Army General’s contention that volunteering information to the military will prevent attacks, saying the residents of the 23 Plateau State villages where armed Fulani terrorists attacked and slaughtered over 200 innocent souls, had poured in several calls to the Army through the phone numbers provided, but the military responded too late on the lame excuse that the roads were not motorable. “But we ask the military to tell the world how come the terrorists transported heavy weaponry and manpower to carry out the pogroms successfully for many hours and still came back after few days to unleash more attacks, but the Army is busy rendering watery and illogical excuses for their gross failures of security? “Why do we as a nation spend billions of dollars training the military, DSS and police on intelligence gathering mechanisms and yet the Army chief is asking the people to give the Army information as if that was the reason the terrorists succeeded in killing massive numbers of innocent citizens? This is preposterous”, the group added. HURIWA called on LieutenantGeneral Lagbaja and others heading sister security agencies to resign immediately since they collectively failed to prevent the pogroms in Plateau State that even the United Nations, the Vatican City and presidents of many European nations are condemning as atrocious and despicable.

Lawyers speak Speaking in favour of citizens’ rights to bear guns to defend themselves, Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), insisted that it is inaccurate for the COAS to claim that Nigerians have no such right. According to Falana, “In the first place, it is not correct to say Nigerians have no right to bear arms, apart from the fact that the penal code applicable in the North and the criminal code applicable in the South recognises the right to selfdefence. “We have to discuss the rights and proceed to examine the propriety. In other words, if someone aims a gun at me, and I can quickly grab another gun, I have the right to shoot.” In noting that one needs a gun licence, the human rights crusader, said, “But you are required to apply for the licence first.”

The SAN, however, called for caution as it concerns what the constitution mandates when it comes to self-defence. In his words: “I am just saying the right to self-defence which is also guaranteed by the constitution. “All I am not allowed to do is not use a force that is not proportional to the threat. In other words, if you are going to hit me with a cane, I must not go for a gun which is not proportional”. But highlighting what should be done to end senseless killings in Nigeria, another SAN, Chief Solo Akuma, expressed sadness that those who are supposed to protect the citizens namely: the Armed Forces, the Police and the DSS, have failed and not done enough to do so. “The moment they protect people, nobody will even like to bear arms. The security agencies should perform their constitutional duties by ensuring that Nigeria and Nigerian citizens are protected wherever they are within the country. “The Chief Of Army Staff should not raise any concern about who is going to bear arms. If the Armed Forces, the Police and the DSS had done their job, nobody would bear arms. “So, the first thing that the Army Chief should do is to ensure that Nigerians are protected”, the silk said. For Amobi Nzelu (SAN), there is a need for a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the massive killings of locals in Plateau State. Nzelu said: “What are the complaints that they are laying? why are they killing each other? Until those issues are addressed, we are only going to cure the symptoms and not the ailments itself. “These issues of insecurity are beyond human comprehension. All attempts to address this issue appeared not to be getting the required result that it deserves. “Bearing of personal arms in self-defence is not a credible option to end this insecurity in Nigeria because the people that are bearing the arms to defend themselves may resort to killing themselves again, and it becomes a vicious circle. “All they should do and my advice to the Chief of Army Staff is to improve on the security network or architecture of this country in as much as I do not support bearing arms in self-defence”. In expressing sadness that issues of insecurity are being handled with kid gloves, Nzelu insisted that if a person is violent, it is better to address such a person violently. “If they are determined to wipe out the people that are causing these problems, they can do it. However, will-power is not there because of vested interests. “The lives of many people are being endangered because of a handful of miscreants that are doing these things. “Any insurrection, any insecurity situation that has lasted for between three to four days, people are benefitting from it, they are making money from it, and they don’t want it to go. “Security agencies, who are properly trained for the job should resolve among themselves to put an end to insecurity in the country”, he added.

Babajide Koku is another SAN who noted that for citizens to carry guns in self-defence is the most dangerous thing to think of. In his words: “It is a problem because you now find out that there is a lot of hatred and people would just kill themselves. “So, I don’t think the answer is to allow people to carry guns. If it is allowed in Nigeria, there would be a problem. “Imagine, we are not presently being allowed to carry guns, and you could see how people are harming themselves, particularly in the streets of Lagos. “We are not developed enough for that kind of arrangement. I think what we need is for the security agencies to be better equipped to entrust and protect the citizens rather than allowing all of us to bear arms. “Allowing Nigerians to bear arms in self-defence will create more problems. Though it may deter some of the bandits to be careful, it could make the bandits come with more sophisticated weapons if they know that the fellow to be attacked bear arms. “Carrying guns is not an option, especially for a developing country like Nigeria. It would be terrible.”