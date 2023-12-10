Insecurity: DSS to Deploy Own Drones, Other Platforms

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DG SS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, said yesterday that the intelligence agency has concluded plans to deploy locally-produced Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Drones), AK-47 rifles, and other platforms, as part of operational measures to contain insecurity in the country. The DGSS made the disclosure during his presentation at the graduation ceremony of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16, held at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja.

The event is a culmination of a 10-month strategic and leadership programme for 86 course participants, including representatives from the Chad, the Gambia, and Rwanda. While pledging the readiness of the secret service to continue to provide actionable intelligence to relevant agencies of government, Bichi cautioned citizens against “disparaging our leaders”. “We will continue to pay attention to research and development (R&D).

“We will soon deploy locally- manufactured Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and other ammunition. “Ammunition similar to the AK-47 ones, which are locally manufactured here, will soon be deployed to address security issues in Nigeria.” “We will continue to provide other agencies with intelligence, for the generality of the people. “Let us see Nigeria as a great as a God-gifted country. We have the indices of a grade nation. Let us avoid pull-him-down (syndrome).” On welfare, the spy master said: “We will continue to care for the welfare of our staff – both active, and retired.”