Insecurity: DSS Rescues Four Kidnapped Victims In Sokoto

A joint operation led by the operatives of the Department of State Security has rescued another 4 kidnapped victims in Sokoto State.

New Telegraph gathered that they were rescued following an operation carried out at the Bandit’s Den by the team.

In an interview, one of the rescued victims, Malam Umar Umar Dankoli Kagarar Rima said the Bandits kidnapped him along with his 13-year-old granddaughter for 26 days.

A statement issued by Garba Mohammed, Director of Press Affairs, Deputy Governor’s Office said while in their hands, the kidnappers demanded 50 million naira as ransom and later reduced it to 10 million naira.

Malam Umar Dankoli said after some days, only one million naira was raised through contributions and was taken to the Bandits by his eldest son about 9 days ago.

The victim further said upon reaching the Bandit’s camp at Malafana Bush, his son was also retained by the Bandits and insisted on 10 million naira ransom for their release.

Malam Umar Dankoli said since then, they remained in the hands of Bandits until today when they were rescued by the joint patrol team at the Bandit’s camp.

Also commenting, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Colonel Abdulhamid Usman retired said the successes being recorded by the Security in tackling banditry may not be unconnected with the support being given to security by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

He said in the last eleven days, significant successes were being recorded in the fight against banditry in the state.

Retired Colonel Abdulhamid used the opportunity to appeal to people to continue to give useful information to security agencies so as to enable them to achieve more success.

