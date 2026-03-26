Insecurity: DSS Rescues Abducted Kano LG Secretary

The Department of State Services (DSS) in Kano has rescued the abducted Secretary of Kibiya Local Government Area. The rescue of the abducted Secretary was done during a string operation by the Personnel of the DSS in Rano Local Government of Kano, about 74 hours after his abduction.

The council secretary was kidnapped a few days ago at his residence in Kibiya by armed assailants who later demanded a ransom of N100 million for his release. Security sources revealed that the kidnappers allegedly traced the victim through insider information provided by a resident of the area.

According to intelligence reports, the abductors were believed to have come from Rijana, a location previously linked to criminal activities along the Kaduna–Abuja axis.

Acting on credible intelligence, DSS operatives identified the hideout of the kidnappers in Rano and launched a coordinated raid early Tuesday morning. During the operation, a gun battle ensued between security forces and the suspects.