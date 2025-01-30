Insecurity: DSS, Military Intercept Arms Cache From Niger Republic

Share

A joint operation involving personnel of the D e p a r t m e n t of State Service (DSS) and troops of Operation Fansan Yamma has led to the seizure of a large cache of arms and ammunition couriered from neighbouring Niger Republic.

Highly placed sources, who spoke with New Telegraph in confidence yesterday, said the successful operation followed intelligence gathered by the secret service on the nefarious activities of a notorious arms supplier, one Abubakar Umar (aka Dangada).

Our correspondent learnt that security operatives trailed the suspect from Nigeria Republic up to the Kaura Namoda Zurmi Road in Zamfara State, where he was engaged.

He fled with serious gunshot wounds, abandoning his Volkswagen Golf station wagon car with registration number RBC 731 GU.

It was learnt that the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal commended the secret service for sharing intelligence with the Armed Forces of Nigeria while inspecting the seizure on Tuesday night.

Speaking in confidence, a security source familiar with the operation said: “DSS operatives, had in a joint operation with troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, on Monday and Tuesday, successfully trailed a notorious arms courier, Abubakar Umar aka Dangada, from Niger Republic up to the Kaura Namoda-Zurmi Road.

“The DSS intelligence revealed that, Umar was billed to convey the munitions from Niger Republic to Birnin Magaji LGA for onward delivery to some banditry kingpins, particularly Kachallah Atta, Alhaji Shinge, Alhaji Nashama and a certain Zaki.

“Inside a red Abuja- registered Volkswagen Golf station wagon car (RBC 731 GU), which the arms couriers abandoned after fleeing with serious bullet wounds, were seven AK-47 rifles, two PKT GPMG and two AK-103 rifles.

Also recovered were 169 rounds of 7.62x39mm calibre of ammunition, 9 PKT rounds of ammunition, with one chain; and 13 empty magazines.”

Another source, who spoke in a similar vein, noted thus: “The governor’s commendation came after he inspected the seized cache of arms and ammunition in Gusau, the state capital.

