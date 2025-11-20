Insecurity: Don’t Just Cancel Trip, Visit Kebbi, PDP Tells Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Bola Tinubu should not merely cancel his planned trip to South Africa in response to the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State, but should immediately relocate to the state and other flashpoints of insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the PDP described the planned visits to South Africa and Angola as “tokenism,” insisting that symbolic gestures are insufficient in the face of worsening insecurity.

The party argued that the President’s physical presence in conflict zones would galvanise security agencies to act more decisively, while boosting the morale of troops on the frontlines.

“As President and Commander-in-Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must not recline in the comfort of the Presidential Villa at a time when 25 schoolgirls have been abducted and their whereabouts remain unknown,” the party said.

“He must demonstrate leadership by leading from the front, as true leaders do in moments of grave national challenge.”

The PDP added that recent attacks in Kwara State further highlight how insecurity has become a pervasive reality for Nigerians nationwide.

“Yet the APC-led administration continues to issue outright denials, rationalised explanations, empty assurances, and other superficial gestures such as the President’s cancelled trip,” the statement read.

“Without further strategic actions, this trip cancellation will amount to nothing more than another media stunt aimed at currying public favour rather than confronting the urgent task of securing lives and property.”

The party also accused the President of showing more urgency in handling political crises, such as the Rivers State situation, than in addressing national security challenges.

According to the PDP, Nigerians are exhausted by “symbolic sympathy statements and trip cancellations.”

“What the nation urgently requires is decisive leadership, strategic action, and effective support for security forces, especially those on the frontlines rather than cosmetic efforts designed to score political points,” the statement added.

“The safety of Nigerians cannot be reduced to mere theatrics. Leadership must rise above optics and deliver tangible, consistent action that restores public confidence and protects lives and property.

“This situation demands seriousness, not symbolism. The Presidency must rise to the occasion or make way for those who can.”