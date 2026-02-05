Insecurity: Doing Away With Ethno-Religious Sentiments

Lest we, as fellow citizens and the political leaders forget, no one’s life is more precious than that of another. The protection of the sanctity of human life should, therefore, never be undermined or negotiated for any form of self-serving ambition.

It is sacrosanct and well expressed as the primary responsibility of those at the helm of affairs. That is expressly stated in Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Unfortunately, some responses to the rampaging, hydra-headed monster of insecurity bedevilling Nigeria are being trivialised by the twin evils of ethnicity and religion.

For instance, not too long ago protesters in Kano, northern Nigeria, took to the streets to push back at US President Donald Trump’s threats of taking military action in the country against terrorists. They dismissed his claims of “Christian genocide” with some even arguing that the terrorists are their brothers, uncles and cousins who should not be harmed! How morally depressing and dehumanising can we get in Nigeria?

By whatever name we call or tag it, insurgency by Boko Haram, banditry, ransom kidnapping, farmers/herdsmen conflicts, “unknown” gunmen attacks, robbery attacks, religious clashes, ethnic/tribal clashes, all dovetail to the spilling of the blood of fellow human beings. And no one should give such despicable acts another name. It would be recalled that back in 2020 Nigeria was ranked as the 14th most fragile state out of 178 countries featured in the Fragile States Index. This placed the nation above countries such as Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, DR Congo, Sudan and Afghanistan.

The bitter truth therefore, is that to have Nigeria placed in the same bracket with the aforementioned countries that have been in long-drawn conflicts for years, suggests how cataclysmic ‘Nigeria’s security situation has become in recent years And while there are several contributors to Nigeria’s national security crisis, ethnicity has become the most dominant.

This triggers political instability in the country which must be handled with utmost circumspection, decorum and decency through lifeprotecting measures. Worthy of note is that successive leaders have over the decades grappled with several insecurity challenges.

These include the Biafran agitation, even as reignited through the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) campaign under its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the South-eastern part of the country. Though the Niger Delta agitation and militancy seem to have been largely quelled there are still pockets of violence in the SouthSouth region of Nigeria.

And at a point the rising tide of insecurity in the country, was further inflamed by the antics of the proponents of the Oduduwa Republic promoted through a secessionist agitation pushed in the Southwestern part of the country by Sunday Igboho. Also, the herder-farmer conflict has worsened over the years in the North Central states of Benue and Plateau amongst other ethnic induced violence in the country.

According to experts the root causes include colonial distortion, inequitable economic factors; the quest for power; lack of government presence in several areas and, of course, disconnect between communities. Others are centralisation of governance; campaigns for self-determination by ethnic groups; political favouritism and bias for particular ethnic groups and seclusion of others.

Not left out are political injustice and marginalisation; identity politics; poor leadership and weak state institutions; poor judicial system which has caused reprisal attacks and grievances. That is in addition to pervasive poverty and inequality. It is, however, sad to note the grave implications and consequences of “this downcast phenomenon.”

These include state failure and collapse, gross human rights abuses; and economic crisis and the worsening political instability,” which is likely to precipitate more instability, another recession and possibly a fullblown economic depression. To address Nigeria’s ethnic crisis according to experts, there will be a need to promote political inclusion; macro-economic overhaul for economic restructuring, poverty reduction and job creation.

Others include expunging Federal Character and State/Local Government of Origin from the constitution. It has become necessary to strengthen weak institutions, and engage in political and economic restructuring. Apart from state policing, there should be a national dialogue on managing diversity. The bringing together of state representatives of traditional and religious leaders for a roundtable conference to brainstorm on the best way out of the thorny forest of insecurity will make the needed difference.