Insecurity: Different Administrations, Same Old Script

A mass slaughter of innocent Nigerians has once again not only dominated the headlines locally but has also put the nation on the international map for all the wrong reasons.

This time it was not another atrocity carried out by well documented terror groups – Boko Haram and it’s even more brutal ISWAP (Islamic State’s West Africa Province) off-shoot – but by suspected Fulani herdsmen, who have turned the Middle-Belt states of Benue and Plateau into their killing fields.

In the latest dastardly incident, which happened last weekend in Yelewata Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, 200 men, women and children reportedly lost their lives for simply being in an area they have lived all their lives.

Although the state governor, Hyacinth Alia, went on national television on Monday night to insist that only 59 people were killed, the fact that even that number could be killed in one swoop in a nation not at war is in itself a serious indictment of the government at all levels.

As is often the case, survivors had heart-breaking stories to tell after the dust had settled.

For instance, Titus Tsegba, who lost his wife and four of his children in the attack, said more than 20 bodies were recovered on Monday. The initial death toll was reported to be 100 on Saturday. His wife and children — the youngest 8 and the oldest 27 — were “burned into ashes beyond recognition,” he told The Associated Press, adding that he survived because he was sleeping in another part of the community.

“Everything is gone,” he said.

According to another victim, the gunmen made it difficult for many to flee after surrounding the Yelewata community, which is about 120 kilometres (75 miles) from the state capital, Makurdi, said Jacob Psokaa, who lost his 55-year-old father in the attack.

“They were coming from different sides at the same moment … it was sporadic shooting. The situation is very bad now with many people in the ground…”

The gunmen also burned food stores in the local market, razing a year’s harvest that included rice and yam, staple food mainly exported from Benue to other parts of Nigeria.

Analyst Kabir Adamu, head of Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, told the BBC that according to their database, 1,043 people had been killed in Benue State between May 2023 and May 2025.

The farmers accuse the herders, mostly of Fulani origin, of grazing their livestock on their farms and destroying their produce. The herders insist that the lands are grazing routes that were first backed by law in 1965; five years after Nigeria gained its independence.

But one of the Fulani community leaders, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, told the BBC that his people were not behind the killings in Benue.

“Our people are not behind the Benue killings, we know there are some unresolved issues in Benue which have been there for some time.

“But we have never allowed any of our people to attack or kill others,” he said.

Reacting to the latest carnage, President Bola Tinubu expressed his utter indignation at the wanton killings and once again instructed his security chiefs to take stern action to douse the situation and ensure peace returns to the region.

“Enough is enough!” said Tinubu. “I have directed the security agencies to act decisively, arrest perpetrators of these evil acts on all sides of the conflict, and prosecute them.”

On Wednesday, Tinubu visited the state and although he was unable to reach the Yelewata Community he did visit the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, where the victims were receiving treatment and held a meeting with stakeholders and reassured the people of the state of his commitment to restoring peace.

The President also urged Governor Hyacinth Alia to work with all stakeholders, both political and traditional leaders in the state, to resolve the lingering conflicts between herders and farmers in Benue.

He pointedly tasked the security agencies to step up their game and wondered why no one had been arrested for taking part in the killings.

Speaking directly to Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, he said: “Police, I hope your men are on alert to listen to information. How come no arrest has been made? I expect there should be arrest of those criminals.”

Tasking the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb Mohammed Mohammed on intelligence gathering, Tinubu charged him to work with his counterpart in the Department of State Service (DSS), Tosin Ajayi, in order to apprehend those behind the crime.

While these are good words and deeds, sadly we have gone down same route under previous administrations with little overall effect on the enhanced security of the affected citizens.

The deteriorating security situation during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan, headlined by the April 2014 abduction of 276 students from Chibok Girls Secondary School, played a big part in Nigerians switching to the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, believing that as a former general he would be able to handle the security situation better.

Alas, despite repeatedly vowing to end the scourge and ploughing billions of dollars on equipping the military, the situation hardly improved and, in fact, even become more widespread with kidnapping increasing and, the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu by DSS led to enforcement of a “Stay-at-home” order by IPOB on Mondays in the South East.

It was under his watch that a number of unwanted headlines made the rounds like the Metele attack that occurred on November 18, 2018, which claimed the lives of over 200 soldiers including the Commandant, Lt Colonel Ibrahim Sakaba; the January 15, 2015 murder of over 40 farmers in Borno State and the July 5, 2022, Islamic State attack on Kuje Correctional Centre, which killed five people and freed 879 inmates, to mention just a few.

At the end of Buhari’s eight years and despite changing the heads of his security team a number of times, no high ranking terrorist, be it Boko Haram, ISWAP or just a bandit leader, was ever brought to justice for the crimes committed against the state, while there was no discerning improvement in the security situation in the country.

President Tinubu has the opportunity to change the narrative by following up on the charge to his security team on Wednesday, in order to ensure that the citizens are better protected. This is the only way he can avoid playing out the same old script that we have become used to under previous administrations.

