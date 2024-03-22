Insecurity: DHP Launches SOP on Safe Schools

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the take-off of the Safe School Initiative. Speaking at the launch of the programme in Abuja, yesterday, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, said the event was aimed at providing a veritable platform for relevant stakeholders to offer contributions towards the successful execution of the mandate.

He said: “The success of such an initiative without doubt will require the uttermost commitment of all stakeholders who particularly are looked up to by the citizens of the country for their security and safety. “It is therefore in the interest of our dear nation that every stakeholder works assiduously to build a strong, safer, more secure, and prosperous future for our children and our beloved country.

“Notwithstanding this effort, the output of today’s deliberation would help streamline our collective responses towards addressing the current security challenge going forward.