Insecurity: Deputy Speaker Seeks Ban On Amnesty, Negotiation With Bandits, Ransom

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called for the ban on ransom payment, amnesty and negotiation with bandits by government and individuals as a way of resolving the insecurity in the country.

Kalu made the suggestion in his contribution to the debate on the state of insecurity in the country yesterday at the National Assembly.

He said: “Mr. Speaker, honourable colleagues, despite strong anti-kidnapping laws like life imprisonment, death penalty for kidnapping, the practice continues because it is alleged that government entities negotiate with bandits and pay ransom.

“That is one of the things that the House must investigate. Security analysts confirm that amnesty deals and peace negotiations delegitimise violence. They embolden armed groups and undermine rule of law.

“Documented pattern across Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto shows stage ceremonies where captives are released and rusty weapons surrendered followed by rapid resolution or resumption of violence.

“What then is the legislative solution on that? The legislative solution required there is to ban unstructured amnesty negotiation and ransom payment by any government entity. Mandate criminal justice enforcement over expediency.”

The deputy speaker also lamented the poor funding of the police force, saying: “Mr. Speaker, the Nigerian police force suffers from the following.

“Number one, low budgetary allocation with incomplete and late disbursement. “Number two is unaccounted state government and private donation creating corruption channels. “Number three is no transparent auditing mechanism. And this is not starting with this administration.”