Insecurity: ‘Deployment Of Forest Guards To Restore Confidence In Farmers’

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria has expressed optimism that the Federal Government’s newly deployed forest guards will restore confidence in farmers and revive agricultural activities across the country.

The association said the presence of trained forest guards in vulnerable areas would make it safer for farmers to return to their farmlands during both the dry and rainy seasons, after years of disruption caused by insecurity.

According to AFAN, many farming communities had been forced to abandon cultivation because of repeated attacks and fear for their safety.

Speaking on the development, AFAN National President, Muhammed Gettado, described security as the backbone of productive farming and sustainable liveli- hoods. He noted that without adequate protection, farmers are unable to cultivate their land or contribute meaningfully to food production.

Gettado explained that the forest guards initiative would help block criminal groups from using forests and remote locations as hideouts. He said denying such groups access to these areas would not only improve internal security but also ease movement to farmlands for rural dwellers.

More than 7,000 forest guards recently completed a three month training programme under the Presidential Forest Guards Initiative. The recruits were drawn from seven frontline states and graduated on December 27 2025. Ceremonies took place in Borno Sokoto Yobe Adamawa Niger Kwara and Kebbi states.

AFAN described the programme as a timely intervention that could reverse years of farm abandonment. The association said the initiative would reopen access to farmlands for hardworking farmers who had stayed away out of fear for their lives.

The farmers body also praised the administration of President Bola Tinubu for taking what it called a firm and practical step toward addressing the nation’s security challenges. It added that the initiative showed strong coordination between federal and state authorities in reclaiming forest areas from criminal elements.

AFAN further called on state governments to work closely with the forest guards and support the Federal Government’s efforts.

It pledged its full cooperation with security agencies and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting measures aimed at restoring peace, boosting food production and rebuilding farmers’ confidence nationwide.