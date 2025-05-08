Insecurity: Deny Terrorists, Bandits Publicity, FG Tells Journalists

Share

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris yesterday appealed to journalist to refrain from granting undue publicity to terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of the country.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, he underscored the critical role of the media in shaping public perception and supporting national security efforts.

He said as gatekeepers and partners in nation-building, the media has a crucial role to play in supporting the efforts of the military and boost the morale of troops battling terrorism.

According to Idris, criminal groups often manipulate media coverage and social media platforms to spread fear, propagate disinformation, and recruit followers.

He urged journalists to adopt a responsible and patriotic approach to reportage by avoiding sensational headlines and refusing to serve as inadvertent amplifiers of terror propaganda.

The minister said: “We must deny these groups the undue publicity they crave.

“We must take them off the front pages and accurately report them as the criminals they are, without glorifying their acts or giving credence to their false narratives.”

Share