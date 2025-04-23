Insecurity: Delta Launches Elite School Protection Squad

Share

In a move to secure the nation’s future through safer learning environments, the Delta State Police Command yestersday officially inaugurated a specialized school protection squad as part of the Safe School Initiative.

The programme, passionately championed by Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, was unveiled at a stakeholders’ forum in the historic Old Government House, Asaba.

During the event, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 5, Salman Dogo, represented the Inspector-General and outlined the squad’s pivotal role.

“The team comprises officers specially trained and equipped to safeguard learning institutions and respond swiftly to threats that may arise,” he explained.

Emphasising the deeper commitment of the initiative, Dogo added that the officers will serve not only as protectors but also as mentors, liaisons, and role models.

Their extensive training encompasses crisis response, youth engagement, conflict resolution, and community interaction—a holistic approach designed to foster an environment where education thrives unimpeded by security concerns.

Inspector-General Egbetokun’s remarks during the forum resonated with a promise of unwavering commitment to the protection of students and educational institutions.

“This initiative is more than a program; it is a promise—a promise that our children can attend school without fear, and that our teachers can focus on education rather than emergency response,” he stated.

He further emphasised the necessity of collective action, proclaiming, “A safe school is a strong school, and a strong school builds a strong community.”

The significance of the initiative was emphasized by a directive to police commissioners across Zone 5. They have been tasked with actively engaging stakeholders to ensure that school safety is transformed from a privilege to a guaranteed right.

“Our schools are not only sanctuaries of knowledge but also the foundation for the future leaders of Nigeria. Their protection is non-negotiable,” the InspectorGeneral affirmed.

Share