The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, on Friday vowed to enhance staff welfare, rewards, and maintain discipline while declaring zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline, or indolence.

Speaking to the Staff of the Ministry, Gen. Musa stressed that the loyalty of every staff member should be to the country and its people.

The former Chief Defence Staff (CDS) noted that he had received loads of goodwill since his appointment, which tends to reflect Nigerians’ collective belief in turning the tide against insecurity.

He, however, stressed that such a belief should not be met with rhetoric, but with action.

He said, “First and foremost, we as Nigerians must take ownership of our national challenges. No one else will solve our problems for us.

“When we decide together that we are capable of addressing these issues, then we will succeed. God has already given us the capacity; the responsibility now rests on us to act.”

Musa acknowledged the leadership and support of his predecessor and the ministry’s staff during his tenure as Chief of Defence Staff. However, with his new role, he has a different focus.

“Returning now as Minister, my focus is to do even more, especially concerning welfare, administration, and strategic direction,” he said.

“I strongly believe in reward and discipline. Those who excel will be rewarded, and where corrective measures are required, they will be taken. We must consistently assess what we do and find ways to improve.

“I expect every member of this ministry to put in their best without waiting to be reminded of their responsibilities. If each of us does our part, the nation’s burden becomes lighter.”

The Minister emphasised that the core philosophy guiding the ministry is anchored on three key pillars: operational effectiveness, unified action, and strategic foresight.

In line with this, he noted that silos have no place in the ministry, and gaps between policy and execution must be eliminated, thereby positioning the Ministry as a powerhouse of strategic direction, providing support and ensuring accountability.

According to him, the ministry must serve as the strategic brain of our defence architecture, leveraging technology for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and strengthening partnerships with our allies and other security agencies, while using data to guide decisions.

“I expect the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and urgency; we do not have time to waste,” he said.

“We must respect human rights, avoid mistakes where possible, and when they occur, correct them decisively. I will always welcome candid advice and robust debate, but once a decision is made, we must move as one team.”

General Musa stressed that, even though his life has been defined by uniform, an ethos of service, and a sacred covenant to defend the country, he came into the ministry “not as a stranger to our security challenges, but as a comrade who has been in the trenches”.

He noted that he had witnessed the courage of our troops, the complexity of our threats, and the importance of strategic coordination, and would continue to emphasise that no individual or service can achieve success alone, but must work together as one.

He said: “Our troops are out there, day and night, in rain and storm, risking everything so that Nigerians can sleep in peace. We must support them, pray for them, and work with other ministries, departments and agencies to ensure they succeed.”

According to the Minister, President Bola Tinubu had assured them of his full support, and he expected results. He noted that in the coming weeks, they would demonstrate a renewed commitment from within the ministry and across all theatres of operation.

“We will begin with a rigorous review of all theatre commands and inter-service operations,” Musa said.

“My door will remain open for frank discussions on equipment, training, welfare, and strategy. Our aim is seamless jointness.”

Speaking on troop welfare, General Musa noted that welfare is not just an administrative issue, but a strategic and morale-boosting factor for force multipliers, which he would implement with utmost seriousness, pledging to prioritise the welfare of troops and their families.

“Their operational allowances must be paid promptly. Accommodation, medical care, and support for injured personnel and families of the fallen must be priorities.